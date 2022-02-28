Switzerland must abandon historic neutrality and impose sanctions on Russia

In an extraordinary measure, Switzerland is expected to impose sanctions this Monday (27/2) on Russia, which has been fighting a war against Ukraine for four days.

The measure is considered exceptional because Switzerland has a political tradition of neutrality, not taking sides even in the midst of bloody conflicts. This was the case, for example, in the First World War and the Second World War, which makes Switzerland an important “safe haven” for storing money.

Asked whether the country will follow the European Union (EU) in freezing Russian assets, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said it was “very likely” that would happen.

According to the representative, the government must decide this Monday (28/2), “but I cannot anticipate the decisions that will be taken yet”.

Russians held nearly $11.24 billion in Switzerland in 2020, according to data from the country’s National Bank. Switzerland is also an important trading center for Russian commodities.

With information from Reuters Agency.