Switzerland must abandon historic neutrality and impose sanctions on Russia

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Switzerland must abandon historic neutrality and impose sanctions on Russia 7 Views

In an extraordinary measure, Switzerland is expected to impose sanctions this Monday (27/2) on Russia, which has been fighting a war against Ukraine for four days.

The measure is considered exceptional because Switzerland has a political tradition of neutrality, not taking sides even in the midst of bloody conflicts. This was the case, for example, in the First World War and the Second World War, which makes Switzerland an important “safe haven” for storing money.

Asked whether the country will follow the European Union (EU) in freezing Russian assets, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said it was “very likely” that would happen.

According to the representative, the government must decide this Monday (28/2), “but I cannot anticipate the decisions that will be taken yet”.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (5)

The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which could trigger an armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible war.Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Under a cloudy sky, you can see a government building and in front, the statue of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, in Moscow, Russia - Metropolis***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia

The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute for economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images

The drawing represents a map with Russia in focus and on the sides parts of Europe, Asia and the Middle East - Metropolis***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict

Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images

Ukraine flag on monument. In the background you can see the blue sky - Metropolis***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument

This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images

Under a blue background with part of the Chinese flag, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an event. Two microphones are positioned in front of you - Metropolis***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag

Russian President Vladimir PutinAndré Borges/Esp. metropolises

The Kremlin Castle, seat of the Russian government in Moscow, is shown in Red Square. It is night, the sky and blue background and the building is illuminated - Metrópoles***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night

One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images

The image shows the flag of Russia under the sky with clouds and a sun shining behind it - Metropolis***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining

Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images

In a blue gray sky with fog, two planes make a trail of smoke in the air - Metropolis***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail

On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure

From the front, Vladimir Putin speaks at an event with a gray background in the back - Metropolis***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking

Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP

The Red Square with great movement of people during the day. In the background you can see the Kremlin, seat of the Russian government, in Moscow - Metropolis***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people

In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images

In the color image, the castle of Moscow, Russia is in the background and a person with cold clothes on the side occupies the center of the image.***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russia-government-moscow

Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images

In the color image, a natural gas industry is positioned in the center of the image. There's snow on the ground***russia-ukraine-conflict

According to experts, the conflict has the potential to economically impact the entire world. Western European countries, for example, fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images

In the color image, a person holds a gadolinium bomb***russia-ukraine-conflict

Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis

American soldiers walk in snowy forest - Metropolis***photo-American-soldiers-in-Eastern-Europe

Amid the exchange of accusations, the United States says there is an “imminent” threat from Moscow to Kiev and has sent more than 8,000 troops to Eastern Europe.Getty Images

Russian President Putin wears a blue suit. He's looking serious- Metropolis***photo-president-Putin-of-Russia-2022

Putin officially recognized the independence of two regions of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists. A few hours later, he announced the deployment of soldiers to Donetsk and Luhansk, with the supposed mission of pacifying the area.Alexei NikolskyTASS via Getty Images)

Army tanks circulate through region of Russia -Metropolises***photo-tanks-military-exercise-conflict-Russia-and-Ukraine-2022

In response, the European Union and the United States have banned economic transactions with banks and entities that finance Russia’s military apparatus. The measures hit Russian politicians, banks, the defense sector and capital markets.Getty Images

Ukrainian people protest in front of the government body against war with Russia with colorful posters and mask -Metropolis***photo-ukrainian-population-protests-against-war-russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had evacuated the last diplomats on duty in the neighboring country. For Putin’s foreign ministry, Russian diplomats are at risk of violence Getty Images

Ukrainian soldier participates in military training of civilians. He wears a military uniform, the ground is covered with snow and the soldier crouches on a metal wall with AK-47 guns propped up - Metropolis***photo-training-military-civilians-kiev-soldier-with-arms-ukraine

At risk of invasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Western countries for more weapons. He defended that this would be a way of resisting against RussiaGetty Images

0

Russians held nearly $11.24 billion in Switzerland in 2020, according to data from the country’s National Bank. Switzerland is also an important trading center for Russian commodities.

With information from Reuters Agency.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Switzerland may abandon neutral stance and impose sanctions on Russia | World

UN/Jean-Marc Ferré Swiss President Ignazio Cassis Switzerland may abandon its neutral stance on Russia’s onslaught …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved