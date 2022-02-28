T-Cross is the best-selling SUV in the February partials

With two days of sales to end the short month of February, which still has a holiday at the end of the period, the national automotive market registers Onix as the leader.

Next to it is the HB20, which keeps its distance to the T-Cross, the best-selling SUV in the month.

After it appears Onix Plus, but tied with it, Compass accelerates.

In the sequence, appear Argo, Mobi, Creta and Kwid, all with just over 4 thousand units sold in the month so far.

The Corolla Cross is a little lower, however, it remains in tenth position, closing the Top 10.

The Tracker resurfaces next, with Corolla and Siena to follow. The Nivus appears just ahead of the City, which has been rising in sales with the new generation.

Despite a record of orders at launch, the in-stock Renegade sold poorly and is slightly ahead of the HB20S.

Yaris follows, bringing 208 and Pulse. Note that even the Frenchman sold more in February than the Fiat SUV, which has been disappointing in sales. Kronos Syndrome?

Also note that Gol disappeared from the Top 20.

The best seller is the Strada, which has scored more than Onix so far, however, Toro is in the sights of the Hilux, which also brings the S10.

In the light commercials ranking, Fiorino also sold more than a thousand units, followed by L200, Ranger, Frontier and Oroch.

Amarok closes the Top 10, with Master and Ducato following, as well as Delivery Express and Expert.

Sloop? Only now does the light VW pickup appear. Daily 35-150, K2500 and HR follow, as does Daily 30-130.

Check out the 20 best-selling cars and 20 light commercial vehicles from the February 2022 partials below:

Automobiles

Onix – 6,464 units HB20 – 6,127 T-Cross – 5,004 Onix Plus – 4,434 Compass – 4,433 Argo – 4,296 Furniture – 4,141 Crete – 4,130 Kwid – 4,121 Corolla Cross – 3,701 Tracker – 3,361 Corolla – 2,708 Siena – 2,634 Nivus – 2,380 City – 2,306 Renegade – 2,194 HB20S – 2,048 Yaris – 2,045 208 – 1,834 Pulse – 1,824

light commercials

Strada – 7,627 units Bull – 3,094 Hilux – 2,530 S10 – 2,217 Fiorino – 1,565 L200 – 782 Ranger – 762 Frontier – 561 Oroch – 539 Amarok – 501 Master – 478 Ducate – 316 Delivery Express – 267 Expert – 257 Sloop – 246 Daily 35-150 – 185 Jumpy – 182 K2500 – 155 HR – 139 Daily 30-130 – 46

[Fonte: Fenabrave]