That’s Fantastic – From ‘clown’ to president of Ukraine at war: the twist in the story of Volodymyr Zelensky | This is fantastic

In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there are many characters in the main core of the plot: on the one hand, Vladimir Putin, leader of one of the greatest military powers on the planet, on the other, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), bringing together leaders of the most developed countries in the West, such as Germany, France and the United States, represented by President Joe Biden. But the place where the story unfolds is not in central Europe or North America, but in Ukraine. It’s where it arises a character that at first glance seems cartoonish and supporting, but is also the protagonist of the war between the Slavic countries: Volodymyr Zelensky.

2 of 3 Zelensky appealed to Russians for threat of invasion — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky Zelensky appealed to Russians for threat of invasion — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky

The Ukrainian head of state has no real-life political experience. But on television he played the most important role of his life, which he would come to live in the skin a short time later. With a career in humor, Zelensky began to take a political stand in 2014 on film censorship in the country. Since then, he has dedicated himself more and more to representing politics in his productions, until he starred in the Servo do Povo series. What was fully scripted for TV became, in a few years, his life, after he himself was elected president of Ukraine, following the success of the series. But he couldn’t expect the real-life script would be much tougher, putting into its first lifetime political term the main armed conflict on European soil since the 1990s.

3 of 3 Ukrainian poster of the series “Servant of the People”, starring Volodymyr Zelensky — Photo: Reproduction Ukrainian poster of the series “Servant of the People”, starring Volodymyr Zelensky — Photo: Reproduction

To tell this story, the presenter Murilo Salviano received the GloboNews commentator, specialist in international politics, Guga Chakraand the professor of International Relations at USP and coordinator of the Observatory of Democracy in the World (Odec-USP), Felipe Loureiro.

See one of the show’s most famous sceneswhere Zelesnky’s character pulls two machine guns from a security guard and kills all congressional lawmakers after an argument (in Ukrainian, with auto-generated captions):

🎧 Press play to hear the similarities and differences between real life and art, as well as other details of the history of this important character to understand the War in Ukraine, the president, before ‘clown’, Volodymyr Zelensky.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST NOW THIS IS FANTASTIC

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.