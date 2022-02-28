The unprecedented military aid sent by the US and Europe to Ukraine

2022-02-28

Ukrainian soldier with gun in Donestk last 8 February

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

In recent hours, several countries have announced shipments of arms to the Ukrainian Army

“I need ammunition, not a trip,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, rejecting a US offer to rescue him from Ukraine.

His request has apparently been heard by the international community.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, continues, several countries have pledged support by sending arms into the country, an unprecedented move, with a major shift in position on the part of Germany.

in numbers

On Saturday (26/2), the United States, Germany, Australia, France and the Netherlands announced arms shipments to Ukraine.

