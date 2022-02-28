The unprecedented military aid sent by the US and Europe to Ukraine

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, In recent hours, several countries have announced shipments of arms to the Ukrainian Army

“I need ammunition, not a trip,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, rejecting a US offer to rescue him from Ukraine.

His request has apparently been heard by the international community.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, continues, several countries have pledged support by sending arms into the country, an unprecedented move, with a major shift in position on the part of Germany.

in numbers

On Saturday (26/2), the United States, Germany, Australia, France and the Netherlands announced arms shipments to Ukraine.

The US State Department has committed the equivalent of $350 million worth of weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft systems and bulletproof vests.

Germany confirmed that it would supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers and 500 Stinger missiles and, in parallel, announced the lifting of the blockade on sending German-made weapons through other countries.

The decision marks an important change and could open the way for increased military aid to Ukraine from other countries on the continent. That’s because a part of the weapons made in Europe are at least partially manufactured in Germany – which means that the country can interfere in the decision to send them to other regions.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Ukrainian soldier in Járkiv, in the east of the country: military will receive from vests to anti-tank missiles

The Netherlands, in turn, announced that it would deliver 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons and 400 rockets.

Germany and the Netherlands are also considering sending a joint Patriot air defense system to a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) battle group in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine.

The military alliance has been sending troops to eastern Europe “to respond quickly to any contingency”.

Change of posture

Germany’s announcement to send arms to Ukraine marks a historic shift in its military aid policy.

Until Saturday, the country maintained a long-standing practice of blocking the shipment of lethal weapons to conflict zones.

On Saturday (26/2), however, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a turning point.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine marks a change of era. It threatens the entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our obligation to support Ukraine to the best of our ability to defend against Vladimir Putin’s invading army,” he said. in a statement, the prime minister.

The three-party coalition that forms the backbone of Germany’s government – which brings together a motley group of socialists, liberals and “greens” – has struggled to formulate a coherent response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The country has a complex relationship with Russia, with whom it has economic and cultural ties, explained in part by its dependence on Russian natural gas. In the past, Germany has already been reticent to publicly alienate one of its main suppliers of raw materials for energy production.

In the face of the current crisis, however, public figures who expressed sympathy for Moscow either shut up or said they were wrong.

Credit, CLEMENS BILAN/EPA photo caption, Germans took to the streets of Berlin to protest the invasion

The German population, in turn, expressed surprise and shock at the actions of Putin’s president and demanded that the government take tougher measures against the Kremlin.

This Sunday (27/2), more than 100,000 people, according to figures released by German police, took to the streets of Berlin in solidarity with Ukraine and in opposition to the Russian invasion.

“Our world is different after Putin’s attack. While we are stunned by this violation of international law, we are not powerless,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter.

“That’s why we are going to help Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting for their country with anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles,” he added.

Germany is one of the world’s leading arms producers and exporters. Between 2016 and 2020, the country’s sales in this segment grew by 21%, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The main destinations were South Korea, Algeria and Egypt, according to the German news agency Deutsche Welle.

Ukraine also buys weapons from Germany. Between 2020 and the first half of 2021, Germany recorded 97 shipments to the country totaling $5.8 million (especially from pistols and communication devices), according to government reports.

Damien McGuinness, the BBC’s Berlin correspondent, described the latest developments as “the biggest change in German foreign policy since the end of World War II”.

In addition to sending weapons to Ukraine, he cites the release of US$ 1.13 billion in resources to the German Army and the commitment to raise the Defense budget to the parameters established by NATO, of 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). .

These last two points, highlights McGuinness, were long-standing demands of NATO in relation to Germany, which showed resistance by preferring the diplomatic approach and via dialogue over the military one in foreign policy matters.