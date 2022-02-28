Tiago Abravanel refused to serve entertainment at the expense of mental health

The column has already warned about how the BBB 22 turned into an experiment by Boninho to test the emotional limits of the participants. After causing Maria’s expulsion for assaulting Natália, the boss of Globo’s reality show managed to take his biggest disappointment out of the game. Tiago Abravanelwho dreamed of being a brotherasked to leave this Sunday (27).

The column also warned about the risks of Boninho making the program’s decisions based on social network hunches. The BBB has three distinct audiences: the sofa, which prefers nice and human candidates; the fan club, which spends 24 hours a day voting for their idol; and Twitter, which ignores the R$ 1.5 million prize and cares only for the entertainment provided at the expense of the participants’ mistakes.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

The global director, willing to please this part of the public to generate repercussion, has been appealing to violate human rights naturally disrespected at BBB 21. The Game of Discord with offenses and physical act (throwing scenographic dirty water on the heads of the confined) was created to someone serious. It worked out. Maria hit the bucket on Natalia’s head and was eliminated.

Politician, Tiago Abravanel quickly became one of the most hated by the public that dictates the rules of the program. His defense of the “BBB of love” and his unwillingness to alienate his colleagues angered Twitter, which wants to see blood, and Boninho, regretting having put one of the biggest “anti-players” of the reality show in the game.

This column has already criticized Tiago for his behavior on the show. He did not generate entertainment for the social network. He wanted to be accepted by everyone, but Twitter wants someone to hate. Soon, Boninho activated the worst triggers in the life of Silvio Santos’ grandson, who vented about the absence of his grandfather and aunt, Patricia Abravanel, with whom he had a public argument after the homophobia episode.

Tiago’s last week was his worst during confinement. Because of Boninho, who invented a Leader’s Test in pairs to force a rejection, he was not chosen by any brother for an endurance test and lost the chance to fight for the lead. In addition to realizing that he was not as friendly with everyone as he thought, he had one of his triggers activated by the BBB boss: the fat man rejected in school physical education classes.

In just over a month in the house, the actor has not served entertainment to the public that generates engagement. In his eagerness to be hugged by everyone, he ended up being hated outside the house and was about to be put on the wall. Brave (and not spoiled), he hit the quit button and refused to put his brains and emotions into Boninho’s meat grinder.

Follow the columnist on twitter and on Instagram.

The information and opinions expressed in this review are the sole responsibility of the author and may or may not reflect the opinion of this vehicle.