Top 5 topics to watch this week By Investing.com

By Noreen Burke and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com — The decision by Western nations on Saturday to block some Russian banks from the international payments network SWIFT as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine is expected to trigger a new wave of volatility when markets open on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech may give investors some insight into how the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices have impacted the outlook for monetary policy.

In terms of data, the US jobs report for February, which will be released on Friday, is expected to show that the recovery in the labor market remains solid. Rising commodity prices are expected to remain in the spotlight, while the euro zone’s February inflation data is expected to hit another record high, underlining the impacts of rising energy costs.

The week in Brazil is marked by the abstinence of revelry with the street blocks canceled by the country in this year’s Carnival, but there will be data revelry in the short working week, focusing on Friday (4). However, the earnings release season has a pause.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Russia banned from SWIFT

Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow on Saturday, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payment system. The decision will be implemented in the coming days.

The allies, who have also promised restrictions on the Russian central bank to limit its ability to support the , have yet to say which banks would be targeted, but a European Union diplomat said about 70% of the Russian banking market would be affected.

Investors have expressed fears over the move to block Russian banks from SWIFT, as in addition to hitting Russia, it would disrupt global trade and harm Western interests.

A likely victim will be the ruble, investors said. Russia’s currency fell to an all-time low against the US last week, although it reduced some of those losses on Friday.

“As the central bank is likely to face severe limitations on monetary intervention, the ruble will struggle to find a floor,” Karl Schamotta, Corpay’s chief market strategist, told Reuters. “No one wants to catch a falling knife.”

2. Powell’s Testimony

With escalating sanctions on Russia and market sanctions remaining at high levels, the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony on the economy and monetary policy this week will have to reassure investors that the central bank will take action. to deal with increasing uncertainties regarding economic prospects.

Powell is expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, and again before the House on Thursday.

The Fed has indicated that it is ready to start escalating interest rates at its next meeting in order to fight inflation, which is currently at its highest levels in 40 years. But now Fed officials must weigh the geopolitical and economic repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine in their crafting of an aggressive attempt to curb inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger a sharper rise in the cost of living, pushing up energy prices, while the extra pressure on household spending could serve as an anchor for the economic recovery, already impacted by the wave of the coronavirus’s omicron variant.

3. US labor market data and eurozone inflation

Economists expect the February non-farm jobs report, to be released on Friday, to show that the economy has added jobs, with the unemployment rate expected to fall to a rise in the average hourly wage, on a annualized rate.

Ahead of the employment report, ADP, the payroll processing company, is expected to release figures on Wednesday, and the Department of Labor is to release its weekly report on Thursday.

The economic calendar also includes industry surveys for and for February by the Institute of Supply Management, which are likely to have rebounded as the impacts of the omni wave on business activity subside.

The euro zone will release the anticipated data on consumer price inflation on Wednesday, which is expected to hit a new record high.

The inflation data will add to the headache facing the European Central Bank ahead of its critical March meeting. The ECB said that at its next meeting it would conduct a global analysis of the economic outlook following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Several ECB officials, including President Christine (, Vice-President Luis, Chief Economist Philip and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, are expected to speak before the traditional start of the restriction period, which begins on Thursday with the publication of the most recent bank meeting.

4. Commodity prices

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propelled the barrel above $100 for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with the barrel hitting $105 before cutting its gains. European gas prices also rose amid concerns over security of supply.

Russia is the world’s second largest producer of crude oil and a major supplier to Europe.

Energy investors will await details on moves regarding the Russian banks’ blockade of SWIFT to see if the sanctions will have an impact on oil and gas flows, although the measures are likely to discourage many buyers of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to decide whether or not to increase production by April’s 400,000 bpd.

5. Brazil’s GDP in 2021

Brazil’s economic activity in 2021 will be revealed on Friday, 9:00 am, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The indicator will be more important for the historical record, although analysts will be keeping an eye on Q4 numbers due to the statistical carryover to activity data in 2022.

The median market projection is for an increase of 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, when a slight decrease of 0.1% was recorded. Compared to the same period in 2020, the expectation is for growth of 1.1%, a slowdown from the 4% recorded in the previous year.

Banco Inter (SA:) projects that the Brazilian economy grew 4.7% last year, with economic activity rising 0.3%, above the market median. However, it reduced the estimate for 2022, from an advance of 0.5% to 0.2% due to the ongoing monetary tightening process that should slow down activity, with less credit concession.

However, there are still no estimates as to the negative effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A report by Agência Brasil points out that Brazil should indirectly suffer the consequences of the conflict through three channels: fuel prices, food prices and the exchange rate, since Russia is the largest producer and exporter of oil and natural gas in the world and the two countries are important grain exporters such as . In addition to 22% of fertilizers imported by Brazil come from Russia. In relation to the exchange rate, investors’ search for safety due to risk aversion should raise the price of the dollar.

To close the week of data, on Wednesday the Focus Bulletin and the foreign exchange flow will be released. On Thursday it will be the turn of the Industrial PMI and on Friday, in addition to the GDP, the industrial production for January and the inflation index of the city of São Paulo measured by the IPC-Fipe will be released.

– With information from Reuters