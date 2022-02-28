Toyota is expected to facelift the Corolla later this year

The 12th generation of Toyota Corolla – released worldwide in 2018 – should change soon. According to the Japanese press, the sedan will gain a new face there by the end of the year. Probably in October. However, in Brazil, where the line 2023 just arrived, everything should remain as it is, at least for now. Thus, the absolute leader of the mid-sized sedan segment will have changes only next year.

Based on information, the facelift of the Corolla scheduled to debut first in Japan – then in European, North American and Brazilian models – suggests a new design for headlights and taillights, as well as a front grille and the two bumpers. (projections below and highlighted). The same changes will be made to the Corolla Hatchback and the Corolla Touring Sports (wagon) – neither, therefore, are sold here.

There will, however, be changes to the color palette of the bodywork and, inside, the driver’s seat will have more headroom.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a new multimedia center with remote update, new software and an instrument panel with a screen up to 12.3″ for the Corolla is not ruled out. Safety Sense.

International press reports indicate that the sedan will discontinue the 1.8 four-cylinder engine. The idea is to exchange it for the 1.5 three-cylinder Dynamic Force hybrid – used in the European Yaris. This goes for models sold on the other side of the world. Here, the 1.8 + electric combination is still going strong.

The 1.2 liter turbocharged option is likely to hit other markets. The naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder sold here in cheaper configurations (now exported to the US) also remains on the scene.

In total, there are six trim versions offered in Brazil: GLi, XEi, Altis Premium, GR-S, Altis Hybrid and Altis Hybrid Premium. In terms of power, they are therefore 177 hp (2.0 flex aspirated) and 122 hp (hybrid flex). Prices start from BRL 148,290.

