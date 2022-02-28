Toyota to Stop Operations at Japanese Factories Over Suspected Cyber ​​Attack on Supplier | Technology

Toyota Motor will stop operations at all its factories in Japan on Tuesday (1) on suspicion of a cyber attack on a major supplier, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported.

The attack reportedly disrupted a parts supply management system.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government would investigate whether Russia was involved in the incident, Reuters news agency reported.

“It’s hard to say if this has anything to do with Russia before doing a full investigation,” he told reporters.

Japan announced sanctions on Russia and financial aid to Ukraine.

The supplier that would have suffered the attack is Kojima Industries, which manufactures plastic parts and electronic components.

“It is true that we were hit by some sort of cyber attack. We are still confirming the damage and are rushing to respond, with the main priority being to resume Toyota’s production system as soon as possible,” an employee close to the company told Nikkei. Kojima.

The automaker is still analyzing whether to resume operations on Wednesday (2). The closure of all Japanese factories is expected to affect the production of about 10,000 vehicles, which represents about 5% of Toyota’s monthly operation in Japan.

According to the Japanese newspaper, Toyota declined to comment on the matter. Reuters said a company spokesman described the incident as a “supplier system failure”.

The attack comes shortly after the Japanese prime minister announced on Sunday that Japan would join the United States and other countries in prevent some Russian banks from accessing the Swift international payment system.

The Prime Minister also announced $100 million in emergency aid to Ukraine and said that steps will be taken to allow Ukrainians who are in Japan to remain in the country.

He added that Japan had decided to “limit transactions with the Russian Central Bank” and would impose sanctions on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Given the apparent involvement of Belarus in this aggression, we will adopt sanctions against President Lukashenko, and against other individuals and organizations, as well as measures to limit exports,” Kishida said after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Toyota’s production shutdown comes amid global supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced automakers to reduce production.