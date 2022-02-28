TRF-3 sends SUS to provide medicine and home care to elderly patient

The 4th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region determined that the Union provide medicines and home treatment (home care) to an 81-year-old woman who suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and was left with severe neurological sequelae. The decision of the TRF-3 overturned the decision of the 1st Federal Court of Tupã (SP), which had dismissed the request.

Elderly women need to be permanently monitored by a multidisciplinary team



123RF



For the judges, the elderly woman proved the need for treatment and does not have the financial capacity to bear the cost of the medicines she needs. Medical reports indicated the need for the patient to be accompanied at her residence by a permanent multidisciplinary team, composed of specialists in nursing, speech therapy and physiotherapy.

When analyzing the case, the rapporteur, judge André Nabarrete, agreed with the author and determined the reform of the sentence. For the magistrate, legal norms must be interpreted in accordance with the Constitution, in order to fulfill the fundamental right to health of citizens.

“In the case of the case file, the exceptional conditions that justify compelling the public entity to supply the drug now requested are configured, under the terms of the theses established by the Superior Court of Justice (REsp 1.657.156/RJ) and by the Federal Supreme Court (RE 657.718). )”, he said.

About the home carethe rapporteur pointed out that home treatment is provided for in Law 8080/90, Law 10741/2003 and Consolidation Ordinance 05/201, of the Ministry of Health. such as physiotherapy, nutrition, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

“In the specific case, the plaintiff is elderly and must be accompanied by medical-hospital support and a permanent multidisciplinary team, thus remaining in controlled treatment. In this way, considering the principles of human dignity, integrality and universality, which govern the functioning of the SUS, as well as the rights of the elderly, the State has the duty to immediately provide sufficient material conditions for adequate treatment”, he stressed. The understanding was followed unanimously. With information from the TRF-3 advisory.