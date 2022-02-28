two residents of Blumenau receive R$ 10 thousand; check winners

Eleven residents of Blumenau are among the names drawn at Trimania. The draws took place this Sunday, the 27th, and had prizes of R$10,000 and R$200,000, in addition to the 30 lucky spins of R$1,000.

Two residents of Blumenau received prizes of R$ 10 thousand. Márcia de Oliveira Meurer, resident of Escola Agrícola, and Maria Eduarda Lenzi, from Salto do Norte.

At Trimania da Região Norte, a resident of Blumenau also received the prize of R$ 10. Larissa Cristina Iltzig de Zutter lives in the neighborhood of Velha.

In addition, nine other residents of the city were drawn in the spin of luck and each one took home R$ 1 thousand.

The result is the Trimania Region of the Valley award. Check out the complete list of winners.

Lucky Spin Winners

ANTONIO ARTUR VITURIANO DO NASCIMENTO
High Fortress

ADALBERTO LUCIANO MARTINS
High Fortress

JURANDIR GOLL
Progress

MARCELINO GUSAVA
Itoupava Norte

YARA PATRICIA RAMPELOTI
Green water

HUMBERTO BISHOP JUNIOR
Itoupavazinha

SEBASTIÃO SOARES
strength

KATIA REKSSUA PALENTIR
Old

ALFREDO TADEU VIBRANTZ
Agricultural School

Next Trimania draw

The next award will take place on March 6, with a raffle for a Tracker 0km + R$ 80,000. The other prizes will be BRL 10,000, BRL 12,000 and BRL 15,000, in addition to the BRL 1,000 Super Spins.

