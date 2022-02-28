Ukraine demands ‘immediate’ ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian forces and EU membership

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of attacking civilian areas in his country – UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP

The Ukrainian delegation arrived this Monday (28) at the place of negotiations, on the Ukraine-Belarus border with Russia. The first demand made by video, just before negotiations begin, is for an “immediate” ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. In video, In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian leader, asks Russian soldiers to lay down their arms and defect.

“Abandon your equipment, get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders, don’t believe your propagandists. Just save their lives,” he stated in Russian. According to Zelensky, 4500 Russian soldiers have already died in combat. The UN estimates that more than 100 civilians have been killed since the invasion began.

Another point demanded by the Ukrainian president is the country’s immediate accession to the European Union. “I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible

With information from AFP, Reuters and The Spectator

