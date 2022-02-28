Ukraine demands ‘immediate’ ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian forces and EU membership

The Ukrainian delegation arrived this Monday (28) at the place of negotiations, on the Ukraine-Belarus border with Russia. The first demand made by video, just before negotiations begin, is for an “immediate” ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. In video, In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian leader, asks Russian soldiers to lay down their arms and defect.

“Abandon your equipment, get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders, don’t believe your propagandists. Just save their lives,” he stated in Russian. According to Zelensky, 4500 Russian soldiers have already died in combat. The UN estimates that more than 100 civilians have been killed since the invasion began.

Another point demanded by the Ukrainian president is the country’s immediate accession to the European Union. “I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible

With information from AFP, Reuters and The Spectator

know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat