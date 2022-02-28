Ukraine files lawsuit against Russia in The Hague Court







Zelensky speaks to Ukrainians after Russian invasion photo: Reuters

Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the UN’s highest court in The Hague over interstate disputes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, citing false accusations by Moscow against Kiev.

It was not clear why the case was being taken to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A court representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now.”

Zelensky’s comment suggests that Ukraine plans to invoke the 1948 Genocide Convention in a case against Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine committed genocide in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine and said the invasion was therefore justified to end it.

Moscow has not provided any proof of the claim, which was called “ridiculous” by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Russia appears to have invoked the end of the genocide as a formal legal justification for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty,” said international law expert Kevin Heller. “This looks like a dispute over the interpretation or application of the Convention.”

The court does not have automatic jurisdiction in cases involving the two nations and Kiev would have to base its claim on a UN treaty to give the court authority to hear the matter.

In the past, Ukraine has sought to involve another court in The Hague, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which deals with war crimes.

After the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, Kiev accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since February of that year. year.

In December 2020, the prosecutor’s office announced that it had reason to believe that war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict.

A formal request to open a full investigation was not presented to the judges, but ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed concern about the Russian invasion and said the court could investigate alleged crimes stemming from the current situation.