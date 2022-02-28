Ukraine goes to The Hague Court against Russia

Ukraine has appealed to the International Criminal Court, the Hague Tribunal, against Russia. In a note released today (27), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the country has filed a lawsuit in which it asks the court to order Russian troops to immediately stop the military attack against Ukraine.

According to the ministry, in accordance with international conventions, the Court in The Hague has jurisdiction to order emergency measures that could result in a ceasefire. Also according to the ministry, the Kremlin launched a military offensive using a “lie”, violating international law.

“Russia has distorted the concept of genocide and perverted the solemn obligation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide to prevent and punish genocide,” the statement reads, referring to statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify the invasion of the neighboring country.

On Friday, Putin said the Ukrainian military has “heavy weapons and strong systems” that it plans to employ, acting as terrorists around the world do, and then blaming Russia for the deaths of civilians. ” Ukrainians. Putin also said that the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (who is Jewish) is “neo-Nazi and commits genocide against its own population”.

In the note released this morning, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry classifies Putin’s speech as “absurd and baseless” and “mere pretext” to attack and violate Ukraine’s sovereignty, violating the human rights of the population.

On Twitter, Zelensky expressed that he hopes the Hague Tribunal will hold Russia accountable for “manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression.” “We request an urgent decision, ordering Russia to cease military activity now. We expect trials to begin as early as next week.”