Ukraine Invasion: Children Killed in War with Russia | World

The number of civilians killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing every day. On Sunday (27/02), Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights estimated the number of civilian casualties at 210, including several children. Most of the civilians have yet to be identified, but their stories are just as horrific.

Alisa Hlans, a seven-year-old girl, was one of six people killed in an attack on a kindergarten on the second day of the Russian invasion (25/02) in the small town of Okhtyrka, an hour’s drive from Ukraine’s northeast border. .

She, who would have been eight years old in three months, died in hospital a day later after failing to survive her injuries.

2 of 3 Attorney General Irina Venediktova posted this image on Facebook announcing the death of Alisa Hlans in hospital — Photo: IRINA VENEDIKTOVA/FACEBOOK Attorney General Irina Venediktova posted this image on Facebook announcing the death of Alisa Hlans in hospital — Photo: IRINA VENEDIKTOVA/FACEBOOK

Several other children were killed in the Russian advance, including a girl named Polina, who was in her final year of primary school in Kiev.

According to the Ukrainian capital’s local authority, she and her parents were shot dead by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group on a street in the northwest of the city.

3 of 3 Polina was with her family when their car was attacked — Photo: VOLODYMYR BONDARENKO/FACEBOOK Polina was with her family when their car was attacked — Photo: VOLODYMYR BONDARENKO/FACEBOOK

After the attack, Polina’s brother and sister were taken to the hospital, but there is no updated information on their health status.

Another victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was a boy killed during the bombing of an apartment block in northeastern Ukraine on the second day of the Russian invasion. The explosion set fire to several apartments in Chuhuiv, a small municipality on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Five members of the same family died in southern Ukraine on the first day of the war, when Russian troops advanced towards the Crimean town of Kherson, which Russia had taken from Ukraine in 2014. Details of the attack were revealed by the head of the Ukraine patrol police Yevhen Zhukov.

The circumstances are unclear, but the family was trying to escape the Russian invasion in two cars when they were attacked near Nova Kakhovka, on the outskirts of Kherson.

Police officer Oleg Fedko decided to move his family away from the conflict area, but as he was working in Kherson, his father, also named Oleg Fedko, went there to help and the family left in two cars.

The officer’s brother, Denis, said he was talking to his mother on the phone when she started screaming that there were children in the car. Then Denis heard the sound of gunfire.

The children’s two grandparents, 56, died along with the policeman’s wife, Irina, and two children: Sofia, six years old, and Ivan, just a few weeks old.

More than 450 kilometers away, in two villages not far from the Russian border in southeastern Ukraine, the country’s ethnic Greek population experienced a double tragedy: ten members of Ukraine’s ethnic Greek community died in their villages in south.

Greeks have lived in Ukraine since ancient times — it is estimated that today the population is 150,000 Greeks in the country.

On Saturday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of his sadness and anger that ten civilians of Greek origin were killed by Russian air strikes near the port city of Mariupol.

Two villages were hit: Sartana, on the outskirts of Mariupol, and Buhas, about 65 km to the north.

There was outrage in Greece at the loss of civilian life, and the foreign minister protested with the Russian ambassador.