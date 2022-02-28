Ukraine says more than 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed – International

Russia did not confirm the number, but acknowledged that “there are heroes” who died or were wounded in the conflict. (photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) This Monday (28/2), Kiev updated to more than 4,500 the number of Russian soldiers killed (dead or wounded) since the beginning of the attack ordered by Vladimir Putin, on Thursday (24/2). On the other hand, Moscow did not confirm the number of victims, but acknowledged yesterday, for the first time, that “there are heroes” who died or were wounded in the conflict.

The fifth day of the Russian attack is being marked by the expectation of a probable ceasefire with the first meeting between the two nations, which will be held on the border with Belarus. According to a statement published by the Ukrainian presidency, Ukraine must demand an “immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops” in the negotiations.

“The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. The president will not be present at the meeting today. The delegation includes, among others, the Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, the adviser to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi.

Also according to Ukrainian authorities, Russian troops are “slowing down the pace of the offensive”. Since the early hours of Sunday, some attacks have been recorded on the outskirts of the capital Kiev. The city of Kharkiv, the second largest in the country. is also suffering from intense attacks. The Russians, for their part, are calling for “their air supremacy” in Ukraine to be recognized by the government and the people.