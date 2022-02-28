Ukraine to release prisoners who agree to fight Russia, says president | Ukraine and Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (28) that he will release prisoners with military experience who are willing to join the fight against Russia.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov had already said at the beginning of the invasion that anyone who can hold a weapon can join the territorial defense forces.

The war in Ukraine entered its fifth day this Monday (28). The Ukrainian president took stock of the dead among his enemies: 4,500 Russian soldiers, he said. According to Ukrainian authorities, the total number of civilians killed so far is 352, including 14 children.

Local media reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reportedly said that the next 24 hours will be decisive for the occupation of Kiev.

Deputies from Ukraine and Russia are due to meet this Monday (28) to negotiate the possibility of a halt to Russian aggression.

It is the first time that representatives of the two countries have met since the beginning of the invasion, on February 24th.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the country’s border with Belarus to negotiate with Russian representatives, the Ukrainian presidency’s office said.

For Ukrainians, the main objectives of the negotiation are an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops that invaded their country.

