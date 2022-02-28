Ukraine’s president asks the European Union to join the bloc immediately – News

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) on Monday (28) to immediately admit his country into the bloc. today is the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.





“We are addressing the EU on the rapid integration of Ukraine through a new special procedure,” Zelensky said in a video.

“Our aim is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible,” he added. Zelensky thanked the Western powers for their support. “Support for our coalition against the war is unconditional and unprecedented.”

Ukraine’s president said 16 children had been killed since the Russian offensive began on Thursday, and 45 were injured. He also praised “Ukrainian heroes”. “Ukrainians have shown the world who they are. And Russia has shown what it has become,” Zelensky said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that since the start of the Russian invasion there had been 102 civilian deaths, including seven children, and warned that the numbers could be “considerably” higher.

The Ukrainian president, a former actor who came to power in 2019, posted his latest video as Russian and Ukrainian envoys prepare for their first face-to-face meeting since Vladimir Putin ordered the military operation.





Zelensky urged Russian soldiers on Monday to lay down their weapons. “Put down your weapons, get out of here, don’t believe your commanders, don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” he said, in Russian.

The Ukrainian president claimed that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had been killed in five days of fighting. Russia admitted casualties on Sunday but did not provide figures.



















