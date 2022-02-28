Ukrainian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Russia

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail

posted on 02/28/2022 07:52 / updated on 02/28/2022 07:57



(credit: AFP)

The fifth day of conflict in Ukraine will be marked by many meetings. In Gomel, on the border of Belarus, the meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegations begins to try to end the war.

There are also meetings scheduled in the European Union to tighten the siege against Russia and isolate the country.

Energy ministers are scheduled to meet to discuss alternatives to the EU’s dependence on Russian gas. And those in Defense unite to make it possible to send weapons to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived this Monday (28/2) in the area on the border with Belarus, demanded an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, the announcement was made by the presidency of Ukraine. The delegation is made up of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, along with Presidential Advisor Mikhailo Podoliak.

“The Ukrainian delegation arrived in the Ukraine-Belarus border area to participate in the negotiations,” the presidency said in a statement. “The key issue is a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory,” the statement added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Russian military who invaded Ukraine to “lay down their arms”, in a video released shortly before the start of negotiations with Russia, in which Kiev demands the withdrawal of Russian troops. “Abandon your equipment, get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders, don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” he said in Russian.

On the fifth day of the offensive, Moscow says it wants to discuss a “deal” with Kiev during Monday’s dialogue, at a time when the invasion appears to be meeting more resistance.

“Every hour the conflict prolongs, Ukrainian citizens and soldiers die. We set out to reach an agreement, but it has to be in the interests of both sides,” declared Russian negotiator and Kremlin adviser Vladimir Medinski.

With information from Agence France-Presse




