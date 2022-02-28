Ukrainian mocks Russian soldiers out of gas: ‘Ride to Russia?’ – International

Ukrainian civilian meets Russian soldiers and talks to men (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The video of a brave Ukrainian citizen who talked to and even mocked Russian soldiers is gaining backlash on social media. The civilian is inside the car on a road when he sees the Russian army with tanks stopped in the middle of the road as they would have run out of fuel.

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES. [Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation] pic.twitter.com/Rar3WRXEwD %u2014 Ali %uD83C%uDDFA%uD83C%uDDE6%uD83D%uDD4A (@aliostad) February 26, 2022

“This conversation is surreal. A Ukrainian civilian pulls over a Russian tank parked on the side of the road and starts chatting with Russian soldiers (who have run out of fuel). He even makes a joke of offering a trailer back to Russia which makes Russian soldiers laugh,” one user commented on Twitter.

In the dialogue, the Ukrainian asks if the soldiers know where they were going. “No, we don’t know… For Kiev, damn… what do they say on the news?” replied the soldier, adding a question.

Inside the car, the civilian responds, implying that he had already met other soldiers on the way. “Well, as long as everything is on our side, yours and the prisoners survive just fine… because the men don’t know where they’re going either. And I asked others, people like you: nobody knows where they are and where they are going,” he said, and leaves the place.