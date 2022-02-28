Ukrainian mocks Russian soldiers out of gas: ‘Ride to Russia?’ – International

Abhishek Pratap 55 seconds ago News Comments Off on Ukrainian mocks Russian soldiers out of gas: ‘Ride to Russia?’ – International 0 Views

armored car standing on the road with soldiers outside
Ukrainian civilian meets Russian soldiers and talks to men (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The video of a brave Ukrainian citizen who talked to and even mocked Russian soldiers is gaining backlash on social media. The civilian is inside the car on a road when he sees the Russian army with tanks stopped in the middle of the road as they would have run out of fuel.

“This conversation is surreal. A Ukrainian civilian pulls over a Russian tank parked on the side of the road and starts chatting with Russian soldiers (who have run out of fuel). He even makes a joke of offering a trailer back to Russia which makes Russian soldiers laugh,” one user commented on Twitter.

In the dialogue, the Ukrainian asks if the soldiers know where they were going. “No, we don’t know… For Kiev, damn… what do they say on the news?” replied the soldier, adding a question.

Inside the car, the civilian responds, implying that he had already met other soldiers on the way. “Well, as long as everything is on our side, yours and the prisoners survive just fine… because the men don’t know where they’re going either. And I asked others, people like you: nobody knows where they are and where they are going,” he said, and leaves the place.

War on the 4th day

A Russian missile hit an oil terminal in Vasylkiv, in the capital, on Saturday night (26/2). The explosion caused a flash in the sky above the city, but according to the Ukrainian government the attack did not affect the containers and there was no leakage of radiation.

“We estimate that more than 50% of the force that Putin has concentrated against Ukraine (…) is mobilized” inside the country, he revealed.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

War in Ukraine: crowd encounters challenges and difficulties in trying to survive | Fantastic

on the border of Ukraine with the Poland, a crowd trying to flee the war …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved