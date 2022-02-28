Ukrainian servicemen who challenged Russian ship in Black Sea may be alive – International

Ukrainian border guards who insulted a Russian warship in a recorded conversation that went viral this week may not have been killed, Ukrainian officials said Saturday, contradicting an earlier claim by the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that the guards may be alive, after Russian media reported that they were taken prisoner from their base on Cobra Island in Black Seato Sevastopol, a Russian-controlled port city on the Crimean Peninsula.

Zelensky mentioned the story of the guards on Thursday, 24, while highlighting the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, saying that the 13 guards “died heroically”. He said he would recognize each with the title “Hero of Ukraine”.

“May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever,” Zelensky said.

The guards’ actions drew international attention after an audio recording revealed the small Russian garrison’s boldness in meeting the Russian military. The audio was initially published by Ukrainian news agency Ukrayinska Pravda, and a Ukrainian official later confirmed its authenticity to The Washington Post.

In the clip, a Russian voice warns the border guards that they will be attacked if they don’t give up.

“I am a Russian warship,” says a voice from the invaders. “I ask that you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary deaths. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

The Ukrainians bravely responded before being attacked. “Russian warship,” was the reply, “go f—”

Ukrainian officials said the border guards were attacked by Russian aircraft and the ship’s artillery. After the attack, the infrastructure was destroyed and there was no further communication with the guards — which led the authorities to assume everyone was dead, apparently.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday they were working to determine what happened to the guards. It was unclear how many guards were on the island at the time of the attack or if any were killed.

The message from the border guards to the Russians spread quickly, with many comparing it to the famous battle cries in previous conflicts.