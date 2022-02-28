Ukrainian soldiers who cursed Russian troops on Cobra Island may be alive – News

Ukraine’s State Border Guard reported that Ukrainian soldiers who swore at Russian troops on Cobra Island in the Black Sea may be alive. The information was published on the agency’s Facebook page this Saturday (26).

The 13 Ukrainian soldiers refused to surrender to the Russians last Thursday (24), the first day of the invasion. “The attacker fired with naval weapons and used combat aircraft against border guards and soldiers of the Armed Forces on Cobra Island,” according to the Ukrainian Guard’s statement.

The military became a symbol of resistance amid the Russian onslaught, and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky even said he would award them the title of Heroes of Ukraine.

After the Ukrainian Guard declared that it hopes that all Ukrainian fighters are alive, it said that, together with the Armed Forces, it is working to identify the military.

“We sincerely hope that the boys return home as soon as possible, and that the information about the deaths received at the time of the attack is not confirmed.”