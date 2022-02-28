Ukrainians and Russians meet in Belarus to try to negotiate – News

The delegations from Ukraine and Russia are currently in Belarus for a first negotiation between the two countries, according to the advice of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. The conversation should focus on reaching an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.





The meeting takes place in the city of Gomel, in Belarus, close to the border with Ukraine. It is the first time that representatives of the two countries have met since the invasion began on February 24.

THE Ukraine’s presidency announced this Sunday (27) that it has agreed to dialogue with Russia and that the discussions would take place on the country’s border with Belarus, near Chernobyl. The decision was taken after mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“The Ukrainian delegation will meet with the [delegação] Russia without establishing preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in the Pripyat River region,” the Ukrainian Presidency said on social media.





Kremlin

The Kremlin does not want to reveal its position before negotiations that are due to start soon with Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

“I will not announce our positions. The negotiations must take place in silence”, explained Dmitri Peskov during a daily meeting with the press.

“We’re going to let the negotiators settle down,” he added.