Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

Nu Reserva Imediata is one of Nubank’s most recent releases. It is a low-risk investment fund, available on the NuInvest platform, with the promise of including this function in the company’s app.

Nu Reserva Imediata is a DI Fund, that is, it is a fund composed of investments linked to the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). This also means that most of the assets of this fund are fixed income securities within a single application, thus guaranteeing the return of the invested amount.

As for the characteristics of the investment fund, the quick redemption allows the user to withdraw the money invested in up to 12 hours. There is also the possibility to start investing from R$ 1.

However, Nu Reserva Imediata has an administration fee. The amount charged is 0.3% per year, below average precisely because it deals with low-risk investments. Nu Reserva Imediata does not charge a performance fee.

As it is an investment fund, profitability may vary, as well as it may not be guaranteed. Despite this, as the investments are mostly in fixed-income and low-risk securities, Nubank’s expectations are that the yield will exceed the CDI rate.

The main proposal of this fund, according to Nubank, is that it be an application aimed at more conservative investor profiles and for those who are looking for a more intuitive experience when doing this type of business.

Does Nu Reserva Imediata yield more than savings?

Savings income varies according to the Selic rate, the basic interest rate in the Brazilian economy. If it is above 8.5% per year, the savings account yields 0.5% of the money deposited + Referential Rate (a rate that is applied to various investments). Now, if it is below or equal to 8.5% per year, savings yield 70% of the Selic + Reference Rate.

Because the Selic and the CDI are rates with similar values, for the CDI to exceed savings, it is enough to have a yield greater than 70% of the Selic. So, probably, Nu Reserva Imediata will, yes, have a higher yield than a savings account.

It is important to note that several digital banks offer account options with higher yields than savings, as is the case with Nubank itself. Other popular banks that offer this feature are C6 Bank, Inter and Next.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com