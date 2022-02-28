understand what motivated the conflict in eastern europe

posted on 2/27/2022 4:00 PM / updated on 2/27/2022 4:01 PM



(credit: Genia Savilov / AFP)

Created during the Cold War, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a military alliance commanded by Western powers. In 1949, it had 12 members and served as a military front against the Soviet Union (USSR), which six years later created its own organization — the Warsaw Pact.

Considered as one of the triggers of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO does not come from today. Virgílio Caixeta Arraes, professor of contemporary history at the University of Brasília (UnB), explains that during the process of fragmentation of the USSR, Ukraine managed to become independent, but had to agree on some measures, such as remaining aligned with Russia, that is, without getting too close to the West, consider joining NATO or even the European Union. “In 1994, Ukraine surrendered the nuclear weapons it had in exchange for territorial integrity.”

The professor also points out that even having to be aligned with Russia, Ukraine would maintain the authority as a country to approach the West, if it wanted to. “But at the same time, part of Russia will question this, citing security issues,” he explains.

However, with the fall of the Ukrainian government, which had ideals closer to Russia, in 2014, Ukraine began to approach the West once again and then Russia’s retaliation was to retake the Crimea region. “And now the NATO entry attempt once again. And that would just be another pretext for Putin.”

In addition, there is also the precedent of the entry of former members of the former Soviet Union into NATO, such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. From then on, there was already a Russian discomfort about the entry of countries close to him into the Organization. This is because there was a formal pact, which was not signed, that the US would not approach countries from the former USSR to enter NATO.

It is important to emphasize that joining NATO would mean having a collective defense – present in Article 5 of the Treaty – that is, a guarantee of military protection in case of attacks.

“The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack on all of them, and accordingly agree that if such an armed attack occurs, each in the exercise of its right of individual or collective self-defence, recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall assist the Party or Parties so attacked, taking without delay, individually and in agreement with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and ensure security in the North Atlantic region.

Any armed attack of this nature and any action taken as a result of that attack will be immediately reported to the Security Council. Security has taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security.”

Article 5 – North Atlantic Treaty

However, according to Argemiro Procópio Filho, professor of International Relations at the University of Brasília (UnB), Ukraine would have a lot to lose by joining NATO and strengthening relations with Russia.

“One of Ukraine’s major sources of income is Russia’s gas pipelines and Russian oil that passes through Ukrainian territory. And if she [Ucrânia] to join NATO, the Russians would turn off that tap”, explains Professor Argemiro. “You can’t fight with a neighbor, neighbor you don’t choose. Even if you don’t like him, you have to get along with him. Your peace will defend the neighbor. The neighborhood, in terms of international relations, is strategic. Having good relationships with neighbors is essential for you,” he says.

Walking towards the end?

For Argemiro, it would be necessary, on the part of Ukraine, to acquire a stance of neutrality between NATO and Russia, so that the conflict reaches some kind of resolution. “The first step towards peace is to have peace with the neighbor”.

However, Virgílio Caixeta Arraes, professor of contemporary history at the University of Brasília (UnB), explains that now that there has been an invasion by Russia, it is much more complex to resolve the conflict. “Now this is a global issue,” he reports. But the professor agrees that there must be a distance between Ukraine and NATO for the conflict to find any resolution.