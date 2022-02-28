Valve Founder Gabe Newell Personally Delivers Steam Deck | esports

Gabe Newell delivers Steam Deck — Photo: Reproduction
Through the security camera, the buyer showed the arrival of Newell. The incident took place in Bellevue, a satellite city of Seattle, Washington, home to Valve.
Buyer reports delivery of Steam Deck — Photo: Reproduction
– I received an email yesterday that looked like spam telling me that the Steam Deck shipping had arrived a few days early and mine would be delivered the next day if there was anyone to receive it. Honestly, I was a little skeptical and didn’t want to get my hopes up. Today I warned my wife to watch out for deliveries and took a ski trip with my friends. The “delivery man” arrived and my wife opened the door. He asked “Mike (not my real name) is home? She said no but the package would be delivered to me and asked the video crew why. Little did she know the “delivery man” was Gabe Newell Gabe was super nice and down to earth. He told her to email her directly if she had any feedback. Anyway, excuse me for not having gone through this whole experience – posted the reddit user.
Steam Deck holder signed by Gabe Newell — Photo: Reproduction
Valve’s goal is for the console to be multifunctional, that is, in addition to its own functions to run games, the Steam Deck will have configurations similar to those of a computer. Thus, users will be able to install software and be able to connect to different hardware.
The notebook has three different versions. With 64GB, the cheapest summer will cost US$399, around R$2,200 at the current price. The second Steam Deck will have four times more internal storage space and, with 256GB, can be purchased for US$ 529 – approximately R$ 2,930. Finally, the most expensive version will cost US$ 649 (about R$ 3,600) and will provide 512GB of storage.