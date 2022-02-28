Valve Founder Gabe Newell Personally Delivers Steam Deck | esports

– I received an email yesterday that looked like spam telling me that the Steam Deck shipping had arrived a few days early and mine would be delivered the next day if there was anyone to receive it. Honestly, I was a little skeptical and didn’t want to get my hopes up. Today I warned my wife to watch out for deliveries and took a ski trip with my friends. The “delivery man” arrived and my wife opened the door. He asked “Mike (not my real name) is home? She said no but the package would be delivered to me and asked the video crew why. Little did she know the “delivery man” was Gabe Newell Gabe was super nice and down to earth. He told her to email her directly if she had any feedback. Anyway, excuse me for not having gone through this whole experience – posted the reddit user.