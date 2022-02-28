Vatican offers to ‘mediate’ conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on Monday that the Holy See “is ready to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine”.

The Vatican’s proposal was made a few hours before the start of the first talks between the parties, this Monday, in Belarus.

“The Holy See, which in recent years has been following the events in Ukraine constantly, discreetly and with great attention, offering its availability to facilitate dialogue with Russia, is always ready to help the parties to resume the path of dialogue” , said the Vatican’s number two in an interview with Italian newspapers Il Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Messaggero.

The 67-year-old cardinal, a veteran diplomat, acknowledged that the spread of the conflict would be a “giant catastrophe”, a “frightening scenario”.

“It is necessary to avoid any escalation, stop the clashes and negotiate,” insisted Parolin, who has been in office since 2013.

“The possible return of a new cold war with two opposing blocs is also a worrying scenario. It goes against the culture of fraternity that Pope Francis proposes as the only way to build a just, solidary and peaceful world”, he highlighted.

“I am convinced that there is always room for negotiation. It is never too late! Because the only reasonable and constructive way to resolve differences is dialogue, as Pope Francis never tires of repeating,” he added.