Vatican ready to ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Russia and Ukraine

The Vatican said it was ready to “facilitate dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine. The statement was given to Italian newspapers by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, this Monday (28/2).

Second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, Parolin said that “despite the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine”, he was “convinced that there is always room for negotiation”.

Last Saturday (26/2), Pope Francis called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and expressed “deep sorrow for the tragic events” taking place in the country, according to information from the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See.

The religious leader has in recent days condemned the conflict in Eastern Europe. This Saturday (26/2), Francis used social media to spread a message in a tone of appeal for balance.

The pope has broken the pattern of the Catholic Church and made statements that interfere in the political world. Since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine, he has made gestures that condemn the military action.

Negotiations start this Monday

In the first effective negotiation of a ceasefire, representatives of Russia and Ukraine would be meeting in an attempt to stop the war. Tensions were heightened to an extreme after Russian President Vladimir Putin put “nuclear forces on alert”.

In the early afternoon, an aide to Ukraine’s interior minister said negotiations had already begun. The information was released by international news agencies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted on Sunday that he had agreed to speak with Russia and the meeting was scheduled on the border with Belarus, near Chernobyl.

Russia advances

This Sunday (27/2), Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv. In addition, ballistic missiles hit refineries and pipelines on Ukrainian territory.

The Russian government said a delegation had been sent to Belarus to discuss terms of a peace deal with Ukraine. The Ukrainians, however, claimed that the offers were “categorically” declined. After that, Zelensky released the message on Twitter.