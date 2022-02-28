War in Ukraine already causes effects in the Brazilian electoral dispute – Politics

Bolsonaro, Lula, Moro and Doria intensify dispute for elections (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR/ Publication/ PT/Brazil Agency/ SP Government)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine became an electoral agenda in Brazil. Since last Thursday, when President Vladimir Putin authorized the military operation in Eastern Europe, pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace have been criticizing opponents when commenting on the violence suffered by Ukrainians. In addition to President Jair Bolsonaro’s stance on the conflict, the debate began to address Brazilian foreign policy, a subject that usually receives little attention in the electoral campaign.

Leader of the voting intention polls, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva took to social media to ask “what is the use of a president who fights with everyone”. “Even in serious matters, he (Bolsonaro) lies, saying that he had achieved peace by traveling to Russia,” Lula wrote. The PT member referred to Jair Bolsonaro’s statement that Putin “seeks peace” and that, “coincidence or not, part of the troops left the border” during the Brazilian president’s visit.

Third place in the electoral race, Sergio Moro preferred to criticize both competitors. He accused Bolsonaro and the Workers’ Party of being aligned with supporters of Russia. “Venezuela, Nicargua and Cuba support the Russian aggression Ukraine. Aligned with these dictatorships are also Bolsonaro and the PT. We are on the other side,” he wrote.

The presidential candidate Joo Doria (PSDB-SP) also attacked both poles. Regarding the PT’s note against the United States, later deleted, the toucan said that the party “despised the pain and suffering of human beings to defend a dictator”. Yesterday, he criticized Jair Bolsonaro: “By not signing a letter from the OAS condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brazil sides with dictatorships such as Cuba and Nicaragua, which also refused to ratify the document. 500 Brazilians are waiting for help in Ukraine. This government side with democracy or authoritarianism?”, fired the governor.

The Plateau reacted. The first counteroffensive came from the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira. According to him, the politicization of the war in Ukraine is “opportunistic”. In response to Lula’s suggestion that Bolsonaro go to Ukraine in search of peace, the minister said that Brazil should be concerned about Urnia, “one of the nearly 70% of Brazilian municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants that need public policies,” he wrote. According to Ciro, it is necessary to “solve Brazilian problems and not use student ironies to attack President Bolsonaro”.

The president, in turn, expressed himself yesterday on social media. Bolsonaro highlighted Brazil’s actions in the diplomatic sphere and blamed the press for “noise” in its positions against the violence suffered in Ukraine.

For political analysts, it is possible that the pre-candidates will extend their critical stance on Brazil in the face of the European conflict. This is what Insper political scientist Leandro Consentino is betting. “As the third way is seeing that the polarization is established, they will try to exploit any new facts to try to pierce the polarization and impose themselves”, he evaluated. For the expert, Bolsonaro’s stance should not change.

Roberto Goulart Menezes, professor at the Institute of International Relations at the University of Brasilia (UnB), believes that the war in Ukraine tends to become an issue in the elections because Brazil is a member of the BRICS, as is Russia. “Brazil will be required to take a firm stand in the face of the serious violations that Russia is committing. If the war continues, it will undoubtedly be an issue for the election and in the context of the reconstruction of Brazilian foreign policy,” he observed.