War in Ukraine: Can Putin push the nuclear button?

Credit, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo caption, Russian President Vladimir Putin has just put his country’s nuclear forces on “special” alert

Let me start with a confession. Many times in the past, I’ve thought, “Putin would never do that.” But then he goes there and does it.

“He would never annex Crimea, right?” He attached.

“He would never start a war in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine.” He started.

“He would never launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.” He released.

My conclusion is that the phrase “he never would” does not apply to Vladimir Putin.

And that raises an uncomfortable question:

“He would never be the first to hit the nuclear button after World War II. Would he?”

This is not a theoretical question. Russia’s leader on Sunday put his country’s nuclear forces on “special” alert, in protest against “aggressive statements” about Ukraine by NATO leaders (military alliance led by the United States) and against economic sanctions. applied against Russia.

Listen carefully to what President Putin has been saying. On February 24, when Putin announced on TV his “special military operation” (actually a full-scale invasion of Ukraine), he issued a chilling warning: “To anyone outside who considers interfering — if they do, will face consequences greater than any that has ever been faced in history.”

“Putin’s words sound like a direct threat of nuclear war,” believes Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper. “In this TV speech, Putin was not acting like the owner of the Kremlin, but the owner of the planet; in the same way that the owner of a big car is showing off turning his key ring on his finger, Putin was turning the nuclear bomb. He said many times: if there was no Russia, why would we need the planet? Nobody paid attention. But this is a threat that if Russia is not treated as he wants, everything will be destroyed.”

Credit, AFP via getty images photo caption, Putin, pictured watching a missile launch in 2005, could resort to more desperate measures if his war in Ukraine is perceived as a failure.

In a 2018 documentary, President Putin commented that “if anyone decides to annihilate Russia, we have the legal right to respond. Yes, it will be a catastrophe for humanity and the world. But I am a citizen of Russia and its head of state.” .Why do we need a world without Russia in it?”

Now let’s go back to 2022. Putin has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, but the Ukrainian military is resisting harshly. Nations like the US and European countries – to the Kremlin’s surprise – have banded together to impose economic and financial sanctions that could strangle Moscow. The very existence of the “Putin system” may be in question.

“Putin is in trouble,” believes Pavel Felgenhauer, a defense analyst in Moscow. “He won’t have many options after the West freezes the assets of the Russian central bank and Russia’s financial system really implodes. That will make the system unviable.”

“One option for him is to cut off gas supplies to Europe, hoping that will make the Europeans give in. Another option is to blow up a nuclear weapon somewhere over the North Sea between the UK and Denmark and see what happens.” .”

If Vladimir Putin chose the nuclear option, would anyone in his inner circle try to dissuade him? Or stop it?

“Russia’s political elites are never with the people,” says Muratov. “They always side with the ruler.”

And in Vladimir Putin’s Russia the ruler is all-powerful. This is a country with few checks and balances; it is the Kremlin that gives the orders.

“No one is ready to face Putin,” says Felgenhauer. “We are at a dangerous point.”

“Putin said that any outside interference in the conflict, or any action against Russia, would generate a strong response. Between the lines, there is a nuclear threat,” says Alexander Lanoszka, a professor of international relations at the University of Waterloo (Canada) and a security expert. nuclear. “But there is a common interest on all sides to restrict this conflict to Ukraine. So I would be very surprised if nuclear weapons were used at this time.”

According to Vicente Ferraro Jr., political scientist and researcher at the Laboratory of Asian Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP), even in the event of a Russian attack against other former Soviet republics that are now part of NATO, such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, it is possible that both sides would prefer to minimize the risks. “Just as the West and NATO avoid direct conflict in Ukraine, Russia would also avoid confrontation in the rest of Eastern Europe,” he says.

For Andrew Futter, professor of international politics at the University of Leicester (United Kingdom), there is also no indication that Moscow intends to use its nuclear weapons against Ukraine. “I don’t see any reason why Moscow would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Not only because any radioactive material so close to their border could be dangerous, but also because they probably don’t want to destroy the country and the Ukrainian population, as their plan seems be to incorporate the territory into Russia.”

Larlecianne Piccolli, a researcher specializing in strategic weapons and Russia’s security and defense policy and director of the South American Institute of Policy and Strategy (Isape), wrote on her Twitter profile that Putin’s raising of the alert is primarily aimed at intimidating Ukraine. and force it to the negotiating table, something that is already underway. But the terms under negotiation have not yet been officially disclosed.

Anyway, the war in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin’s war. If the Kremlin leader achieves his military goals, Ukraine’s future as a sovereign nation is in doubt. If it is perceived to be failing and suffers heavy casualties, the fear is that it could drive the Kremlin to take more desperate measures.

Especially considering that “he would never do that” is something that doesn’t apply to Putin.

*With additional information from Julia Braun of BBC News Brazil in São Paulo.