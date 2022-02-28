War in Ukraine: Can Putin push the nuclear button?

Abhishek Pratap

  • Steve Rosenberg*
  • From BBC News in Moscow

Vladimir Putin

Credit, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

photo caption,

Russian President Vladimir Putin has just put his country’s nuclear forces on “special” alert

Let me start with a confession. Many times in the past, I’ve thought, “Putin would never do that.” But then he goes there and does it.

“He would never annex Crimea, right?” He attached.

“He would never start a war in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine.” He started.

“He would never launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.” He released.

