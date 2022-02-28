War in Ukraine: crowd encounters challenges and difficulties in trying to survive | Fantastic

on the border of Ukraine with the Poland, a crowd trying to flee the war encounter challenges and difficulties. From Saturday (26) to Sunday (27), 150,000 people fled the Ukraine. The total number of refugees now reaches 368,000. People who find peace in Hungary, Romania, Moldova and the vast majority in Poland.

Refugees begin to accumulate on the border. Each one has a story, a difficulty. In common for everyone? Hunger and cold. The journey to the border is hellish. Many are taking 20, 30, 40 hours altogether. Departure from Ukraine often starts by train. By car, you can’t walk. People who manage to reach the door of Poland are faced with yet another chaos.

Many families are splitting up at the border. It’s just that Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to go out. They need to stay in the country to fight the Russians.

On the Polish side of the border, a policeman explained that the priority for taking the bus is for women and children, and that the nationality of the refugees does not matter.

Meanwhile, some do the opposite. This Sunday (27), the fourth day of the war, a group of Ukrainians is going to fight. They are men who live in other European countries and felt obliged to return home to face the Russians.

