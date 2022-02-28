War in Ukraine: only Antonov An-225 aircraft, possibly on fire in the hangar

Unconfirmed footage from Kyiv Hostomel Airport, home of Antonov Airlines, shows the only Antonov An-225 ever built possibly burning in the hangar after the airport came under siege by Russian attack forces.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya is a strategic air cargo aircraft that was designed by the Antonov Design Bureau within the Soviet Union during the 1980s. Originally, this unique aircraft was developed as an extension of the Antonov An-124 to carry Buran-class orbiters. .

After successfully fulfilling its Soviet military missions, it was deactivated for eight years. It was then refurbished and reintroduced into commercial operation with Antonov Airlines, carrying large payloads.

While a second aircraft with a slightly different configuration was partially built, construction was halted more than once due to lack of funding and interest. This second aircraft was last completed 60–70% in 2009.

As a large aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya holds several records which include; heaviest aircraft ever built and largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service. Other records held by the An-225 are related to payload in terms of weight and length, as the Antonov An-225 has a maximum take-off weight of 640 tonnes.