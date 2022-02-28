War in Ukraine: Why Ukrainian President Calls for Immediate Entry into the European Union

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, pictured on February 26

Credit, EPA/Ukraine Presidency

photo caption,

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, pictured on February 26

Ukraine has asked the European Union (EU) to be admitted “immediately” as a member of the bloc.

The request was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video published on Monday (28/2), after a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Belarus to open a dialogue with Russian representatives.

“We turn to the European Union so that it immediately admits Ukraine, based on the new special procedure. We are grateful to the allies who are on our side. But our aim is to be with all Europeans and, above all, to be equal” , said Zelensky.

“I’m sure this is fair. I’m sure we deserve it. I’m sure it’s possible.”

