War in Ukraine: Why Ukrainian President Calls for Immediate Entry into the European Union

Credit, EPA/Ukraine Presidency photo caption, Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, pictured on February 26

Ukraine has asked the European Union (EU) to be admitted “immediately” as a member of the bloc.

The request was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video published on Monday (28/2), after a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Belarus to open a dialogue with Russian representatives.

“We turn to the European Union so that it immediately admits Ukraine, based on the new special procedure. We are grateful to the allies who are on our side. But our aim is to be with all Europeans and, above all, to be equal” , said Zelensky.

“I’m sure this is fair. I’m sure we deserve it. I’m sure it’s possible.”

The president also urged Russian troops to stop fighting, five days after the start of the Russian invasion of his country.

European Union reactions

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with EuroNews TV that Ukraine is “one of us and we want them with us” in the EU, but did not define a concrete horizon for the country’s entry into the bloc.

“We have a process with Ukraine which is, for example, the integration of the Ukrainian market into the single market” and “very close cooperation on the power grid, for example. So there are many issues that we work very closely together on.” , she said without giving further details.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, European Union countries are adopting sanctions against the Russians since the war in Ukraine began

Sources in the diplomatic community said on Sunday that “at the moment there is no unanimity in the European perspective” on the Ukrainian entry into the bloc, reported the EFE Agency.

For Ukraine to be part of the European bloc, there must be unanimity in the Council.

Negotiations

Ukrainian representatives began negotiations on Monday (28/2) with their Russian counterparts near the border between Ukraine and Belarus, in search of a solution to the conflict.

The Ukrainian president’s office said the main issue on its agenda is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

The meeting, announced since Sunday, was postponed for logistical and security reasons.

Ukraine is committed to not giving in at the meeting, and its president said he does not expect the negotiations to yield any results.

“As always: I don’t really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but we’ll try,” Zelensky said.