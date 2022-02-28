war should make food prices rise in Brazil

Brazilian inflation, which ended 2021 above 10%, started this year still under pressure and with still high numbers. The IPCA for January was 0.54%, the highest figure for the month since 2016, driven mainly by food. Forecasts for the year so far have ranged from 5.5% to just over 6% (remembering that the ceiling of the target pursued by the Central Bank is 5%). But these predictions are likely to change, and for the worse, because of the war in Ukraine.

One of the most immediate impacts is on the price of wheat, one of the most important grains used in food – it is present in bread, pasta, beverages and also in animal feed. Brazil is an importer of this product, since it produces less than it consumes. In 2021, the country produced 7.7 million tons and imported a little more than 6.2 million tons, mainly from Argentina.

And, although direct imports from Russia or Ukraine (the first and fourth largest exporters in the world, respectively) are not relevant, Brazil will feel the effect of the rise in prices that may occur due to the war. According to the consultancy Agroconsult, international prices have already risen 20% since the beginning of the year and tend to rise even more with the conflict.

Corn, a fundamental grain for animal feed, is another one that affects inflation. According to experts, the product already has very high prices on the international market, and any further increase will put even more pressure on meat producers’ costs. Ukraine accounts for about 16% of world corn exports.

There is also the impact on fertilizers. Russia is the biggest supplier of this product to Brazil, with about 20% of the fertilizers purchased by the country. This is exactly the time of year when producers are buying fertilizers for the 2022/2023 crop, and the increase in costs because of the conflict has become a matter of great concern.

Petroleum

Added to this is the price of fuel, which has a direct and indirect impact on inflation. Last week, after the beginning of the Russian invasion, the barrel of oil reached more than US$ 105. The dollar, which tends to strengthen, should also put pressure on prices.

With this scenario, experts have already begun to predict a picture of stagflation – a mixture of high inflation and stagnant economic activity. Economist Armando Castellar, an associate researcher at FGV/Ibre, for example, said he now expects inflation to be around 6.2% or 6.3%, with GDP rising between 0.3% or 0.4%, worse figures. than those designed before the start of the war.

But all these are still preliminary numbers, which will depend on the extent of the war, the sanctions, the effects that will come. The truth is that nothing positive can be expected from this situation.

Natural gas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should have repercussions on the global natural gas market, making the price of the product even more expensive in the Brazilian market in the coming months, according to experts consulted by Estadão/Broadcast. In this scenario, there would also be pressure on the cost of generating energy in thermoelectric plants, although there is no mention, at this moment, of a risk of lack of gas.

This is because Russia alone accounts for 40% of the gas used in Europe, which, in the midst of the diplomatic and economic conflict with its main supplier, can resort to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imported from other locations to supply its demand, further pressing plus global prices. In addition, an increase in gas prices in Europe has a direct impact on part of the import contracts for Brazil, since these documents tend to link the values ​​to the items practiced in the global market.

Retaliation

“It’s not just the military issue, with the sanctions, there is also an economic and regulatory risk, so there is a tense situation in the market,” said the professor at the Energy Institute of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) , Edmar Luiz Fagundes de Almeida.

According to him, the economic retaliation and sanctions imposed on Russia, in addition to the suspension of the license for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built to bring gas directly from Russia to Germany – but which has not yet started to operate – have the potential to generate disarray in the global economy. , even if North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces do not engage in armed conflict.

“It is a very delicate moment because, depending on the development of the issue, it can bring many harm to the world economy”, he said.

A similar opinion is held by the engineer and founder of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (Cbie), Adriano Pires. He, however, recalls that Brazil acquires in the international market, mainly from Bolivia, a good part of the gas it consumes, but he believes that in the case of the product delivered by the distribution concessionaires, the increases should only happen at the time of the tariff revisions carried out by the state regulatory agencies.

“Before, there was the perception that in the second semester we would have stability, but (with this situation) we will probably have new increases in the price of gas this year”, he evaluated.

He also recalled that last year, when the global gas supply chain showed the first signs of breakdown, the market already felt stress with price increases by Petrobras, the main national supplier of the product in Brazil. At the time, the state-owned company announced an increase of more than 50% for contracts in the domestic market, which caused a wave of judicialization of the issue and complaints against the company in Cade.

Infrastructure

Although Brazil has a large reserve of natural gas, the country re-injects at least half of this input back into the oil fields, as it lacks pipeline infrastructure to transport this gas. If it existed, the scenario could be different and the country would have more breath to face crises like the current one.

Another specialist who sees pressure on gas prices as a consequence of conflicts in Europe is lawyer Ali El Hage Filho, a partner at the Veirano office. “LNG ends up influencing gas prices worldwide, and we were already in a scenario of price pressure even before the situation in Ukraine. I think it will certainly continue to increase,” he said.

He recalled that, in recent years, Petrobras has sought international parity for its prices, and that other suppliers buy gas abroad to meet contracts in the Brazilian market. This situation of new readjustments this year may intensify the political and economic problems that the rise in gas and fuel prices has caused in the country.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.