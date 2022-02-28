What is the difference between diet, light and zero foods?

Among the shelves of a supermarket, there are numerous products with the most different highlights on the labels — such as the terms diet, light and zero. Popularly, these three terms are associated with low-calorie foods, but this is not always true. It is necessary to know how to differentiate them, as they indicate different nutritional points in each food.

To understand the difference between diet, light and zero products, nutritionist Tatiane Cortes Roso explains that it is essential that people learn to read the label. After all, all selected ingredients and caloric issues are described there.

Diet, zero and light food have important differences that consumers need to know (Image: Reproduction/Dolgachov/Envato Elements)

Next, check out the main features and differences between diet, light and zero products:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

diet

“Diet products are aimed at people with special diets for certain diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia”, explains the nutritionist to Agência Brasil. In these products, there is usually a reduction of some nutrient.

To illustrate the point, the expert comments that the industry can remove the sodium from a potato chip in its diet version. In this case, the tendency is for the manufacturer to replace the sodium with potassium chloride, as a compensation. Only on the label will it be possible to identify which nutrient was removed or replaced.

Another issue is that the reduction of nutrients is not always complete. “There may be residual sugars and total fats in the product of, at most, 0.5 g per 100 g/ml”, comments the nutritionist.

Finally, it should not be taken as a rule that every diet product is less caloric than the traditional one. This is the case with yogurts, where the fat content is reduced, but the manufacturer adds other elements to replace the total fats, such as starch, sugars and thickeners.

light

In the case of a light food, it needs to present a reduction of at least 25% in some of its components when compared to its traditional version. Typically, the nutrients that can be reduced are: sugar, fat and sodium.

Food labels indicate the caloric value and which nutrients are present in the formula (Image: Reproduction/Prostock-studio/Envato Elements)

“It is not enough just to claim that the product has been reduced in some nutrient, it is necessary to compare it with a conventional version of the same food. Thus, the consumer will know if there was really a reduction in nutrients and/or energy value”, reinforces Roso.

In addition, the expert points out that light foods are usually indicated for weight loss diets. However, a big mistake is to exaggerate the amount of consumption of one of these products — more than you would with its original version — and end up gaining weight. After all, they still have calories and these should be considered in a diet.

Zero

Now, the term zero is used by the industry when the food does not have a specific component. The expression is often used to highlight zero-sugar, fat, or sodium versions. The difference with diet is that, here, another nutrient is not usually used to “replace” the lost flavor.

In this way, a zero-sugar product can be consumed by a person who has diabetes, as long as they check the label and verify that that composition can, in fact, be consumed in their diet.

People who want to lose weight can also enter, as the trend is that less sugar and calories are used in products that are zero. Again, it’s worth reading the label before adding this item to your grocery cart.

In addition to industrialized products, people living with chronic diseases or looking to lose weight can benefit from natural foods that have not undergone any type of processing in the food industry, such as fruits and roots. In such cases, it is always advisable to seek the advice of a nutritionist.

Source: Agência Brasil