When will the PIS base year 2021 be paid? And the PIS base year 2019? See phone to consult PIS

O PIS/Pasep salary allowance paid in 2022 it’s the base year 2020. However, there are two other PIS that are being awaited by many Brazilians, the base year 2019 it’s the base year 2020.

And with the financial crisis, rising inflation, when more benefits, best. So everybody wants to know When will PIS be paid base year 2021? It’s the PIS base year 2019? See these answers and the telephone to consult the PIS below.

Dataprev may include more people in the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus

Tech company Dataprev is doing automatic review on records of 1.9 million beneficiaries, who may be entitled to payment, but did not enter list of those qualified to 2022 salary allowance due to a processing error in the beneficiary data.

These are the people who have been suffering and asking”PIS not enabled, what to do” and “my PIS didn’t fall into the Caixa account, what to do“. These are the most asked questions on the internet.

Dataprev query PIS 2022

With the review of the records of the PIS 2022a dataprev informed that it expands the data crossing to confirm the correct date of binding the worker.

THE PIS 2022 consultation with workers who will receive the PIS in the new batch will be released from March 16.

Divergence between the information declared in the first bond and other government bases

It’s the kind of error that prompted Dataprev to reprocess the data of 1.9 million workers.

By cross-referencing the workers’ records, Dataprev identified discrepancies between the information declared in the first report of Rais (Annual Social Information Report) and the other official bases of labor records.

The result of this new analysis should come out on March 16, when workers must make a new consultation to find out if they will receive the benefit.

2019 base year salary bonus

In 2022about 154 thousand workers who had an error in the processing of the 2019 PIS and Pasep salary allowance also receive the benefit.

Those who forgot to withdraw in previous years will be able to apply for the allowance from March 31, when the regular 2022 payment calendar will end.

When will PIS be paid base year 2021?

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years.

It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages. There is still no date for those who worked in 2021.

Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Table of PIS Pasep 2022

Check it out below PIS 2022 table and payment schedule, and dates of the PIS and Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022 [veja mais abaixo tabela de pagamento do PIS 2022, calendário do PIS Pasep 2022]:

Telephone to consult the PIS



It is also possible to consult PIS by phone and by CPF. O telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

