Which console to buy? See models for sale, games and prices in Brazil | consoles

The new generation of consoles has already completed more than a year of launch and, for many, there are still doubts as to which model to buy between PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S. However, the new consoles were launched amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with the world also being affected by the semiconductor chip crisis. Thus, the offer of new generation video games is still not ideal and the older consoles end up looking like still interesting options.

That way, the user can consider buying a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch instead of the latest devices. With that in mind, the TechTudo listed the models for sale in the country and some of the characteristics of each one.

The PlayStation 5 has a power equivalent to its hefty size, being able to run games in 4K at 120 fps and with HDR support. In addition, Sony has nailed the design of the new DualSense controller that has haptic adapters that increase the level of immersion in games. Released in two versions, the PS5 can be purchased with a disc player or without. In Brazil, the standard price for a PS5 with a disc player is R$4,500, while the digital version starts at R$4,000.

For now, Sony’s console has some exclusives, with some highlights such as Deathloop, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West released. However, a community victory was convincing Sony to adhere to backward compatibility on its new console. So the PlayStation 4 game library is available for this new console.

Sony’s latest model faces the supply problems mentioned at the beginning of the text, but it is still a little more common to find it in stock. In addition, you can activate an alert on sites like Amazon, which notify you when the console is available for purchase. It is worth mentioning that the most renowned sites usually follow the stipulated price pattern, but it is possible to find the console outside official stores with a price variation.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s bet on the new generation and has specifications similar to the PS5 competitor. It manages to run the latest games at top-notch performance, in addition to having a disc drive. Although its control continues to be well developed with an ergonomic grip, there has been little evolution in this regard compared to the previous generation. It is even possible to use Xbox One controllers on the Xbox Series X. In Brazil, the suggested price by Microsoft for the console is R$ 4,349, but currently it starts at R$ 5,800.

For the new generation, Microsoft’s bet is not so much on exclusives, but on Game Pass. In this way, Series X received famous releases like Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Resident Evil Village. However, the future looks very different, as Microsoft has bought companies like Bethesda that have already secured AAAs like Starfield exclusively for Xbox consoles.

If it’s hard to find a PS5 to buy, the Series X is even rarer. His supply is done more spaced than the competitor’s. But its humbler and simpler brother is easily found, being the choice of many who don’t want to invest so much in a video game.

Until then, this is one of the great successes of the new generation, at least in sales. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s least robust version for the new generation. Without a disc player and with simpler hardware, the Series S promises to run all the new generation games in an optimized way. Despite being able to play at rates of 120 fps, the console does not run 4K. However, the great differential of the video game is the price: the Series S has a suggested value of R$ 2.6 thousand and, in some cases, it costs less than consoles of the previous generation. On Amazon, it can be found for as little as R$2,500.

Like its more powerful brother, the console shows that Microsoft’s focus for this generation is on strengthening Game Pass, and the Series S performs very well in this regard, being a good purchase option in conjunction with the subscription to the service. Finally, it helps a lot in sales, in addition to the price, the fact that it is easily found in stock also reinforces its success in the market.

Launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been on the market for a few years and continues to be one of the best-selling consoles with each passing year. The reason is its design, which allows the model to be used both as a portable console, with its own screen, or connected to the deck, ensuring even better resolution if connected to a TV.

With Nintendo’s vast catalog of exclusives, the Switch has 32 GB of storage and is considered a more family-friendly console, but still has highly praised games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in addition to the recent Pokémon: Legends Arceus and Metroid Dread. Always in stock, the Nintendo Switch can be found on Amazon for as little as R$2,500.

In addition to the standard model, it is currently possible to find the Nintendo Switch OLED. With performance levels similar to the standard Switch, this edition is slightly larger and features OLED technology on the screen. With better image quality, this version also has other additions, such as extra features in the dock, which now has, for example, a port for a network cable. In addition, it has a larger storage than the standard with 64 GB. This version can be found for as little as R$3,200 on Amazon.

Another version of the Switch available in the country is the Nintendo Switch Lite. It has the same performance when portable as its more powerful brothers. The difference is that it only works in this format, not being possible to use it in a dock. Therefore, the joycons of this edition are not detachable. However, as it is a more limited version, it is also a cheaper option on the market, even though it has the same catalog as its more traditional brothers. The Switch Lite costs about R$1,500 on Amazon.

Currently, the easiest version of the PlayStation 4 to find is the PS4 Pro. It brings more graphics and processing power than the standard disc player. The big difference of the Pro edition in relation to its predecessor is the processing speed. On PS4 Slim, it happened at 1.6 GHz while on Pro it was 3.1 GHz. In addition, it runs games in HDR, in addition to being able to simulate a 4K rendering.

In Brazil it is still easily found in stores, but usually in a bundle (that is, sold together with some games). That way, when bought new, it can be much more expensive than second-hand models. On Amazon, for example, the console is found in kits with titles like Ghost of Tsushima and God of War for as little as R$4,800. However, it is worth remembering that models purchased at official stores maintain a one-year warranty, which may be a point to consider when purchasing.

The Xbox One has two versions that are still found on the market: One S and One X. In the case of the S version, in terms of power it is quite similar to the competitor PS4 Pro, but still lags a little behind in performance, one since HDR and 4K are only available when playing videos and not while playing games. In addition, this version has a simpler processor than the competitor.

The One X is a beefy version of Microsoft’s previous generation video game. This one has native performance in HDR and 4K, if the TV supports it. In addition, it has a 2.3 GHz processor, unlike its weaker brother, which has a 1.6 GHz.

Unlike Sony, which extended the life of the PS4, Microsoft reported that Xbox One consoles were discontinued after the launch of the Series line. So finding the One S and One X is a little more difficult and usually happens through resale. On Amazon, it is still possible to purchase the simple version of Xbox One via import for values ​​from R$ 4.9 thousand, a “salty” value when compared to the entry edition of the new generation, the Series S.

