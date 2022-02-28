Who is Zelensky, who went from ‘clown’ to president of Ukraine at war in less than 5 years | Fantastic

Among the protagonists of diplomatic relations in the world, leaders of the main nations of the world, such as the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, or the American, Joe Biden, left for the Ukrainian head of state an ungrateful role. Volodymyr Zelensky, who until 2018 was just a successful comedian on TV and cinema in the country, found himself in the middle of an unscripted war film. See more details in the video report.

Zelensky graduated in law, in the year 2000, but he has always been much more dedicated to humor: while still in college, he participated in improv comedy groups and participated in game shows on TV. He grew up in the humor business creating his own production company and became popular in the country. He signed a contract with the TV channel 1+1, which is owned by Igor Kolomoysky, also owner of Ukraine’s biggest bank and one of the richest and most controversial men in the country.

Furthermore, Kolomoysky doesn’t get along well with Putin, whom he refers to as “short, schizophrenic and incapable”. He has an armed militia that mainly fights Russian rebels.

While Zelensky was increasingly successful, Kolomoysky became a target of the government, especially President Petro Poroshenko, elected in 2014 after the fall of Viktor Yanukoyvich. It was in this context that the comedian started to star in a new TV series, Servo do Povo, in which he plays an ordinary person, a history teacher, who rebels against the government and ends up elected president, in a symbol of the fight against the “old “.

But on the last day of 2018, fiction and reality began to mix: Zelensky announced that he would run for President of Ukraine, just like his character. In addition, his party name would be the same as the TV show: Servo do Povo. The final episode of the series aired 3 days before the election, and preceded a historic victory by Zelensky with 73% of the votes, in the second round, against Poroshenko, Putin’s favorite candidate.

Despite initial distrust, mainly due to his political inexperience, Volodymyr Zelensky has been seen as a force capable of uniting and resisting Russian invasions. Although this conflict was not in the script, Zelensky has shown that he is unwilling to view the war as the final episode of a series.

