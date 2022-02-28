Will domestic workers be entitled to receive the PIS allowance in 2022?

The salary allowance for the PIS/Pasep already started to be paid to 23 million Brazilian workers. All those who performed remunerated activity, registered in the portfolio, in 2020 are entitled to payment. These people must have worked for at least one month of the year in this way.

However, not all registered workers can have the benefit at hand. At this time, the question you don’t want to shut up is: is a maid or domestic servant entitled to Pis?

Find out if maids or domestic servants can withdraw PIS

One of the rules established by law is that to be entitled to the salary bonus, the worker must be registered by a CNPJ. That is, they must provide service to a company.

Unfortunately, this is not usually the case for domestic workers in Brazil. Generally, these professionals end up providing services to people with a CPF, even if they have a formal contract.

Pis/Pasep payment schedule for 2022

It is worth noting that Caixa is responsible for paying the salary bonus to workers registered with Pis, linked to private companies. Public sector workers, on the other hand, are registered with Pasep and are paid by Banco do Brasil.

Check the payment schedule:

Born in January: from February 8, 2022;

Born in February: from February 10, 2022;

Born in March: from February 15, 2022;

Born in April: from February 17, 2022;

Born in May: from February 22, 2022;

Born in June: from February 24, 2022;

Born in July: from March 15, 2022;

Born in August: from March 17, 2022;

Born in September: from March 22, 2022;

Born in October: from March 24, 2022;

Born in November: from March 29;

Born in December: from March 21st.

Remember that this year’s pay is for the months worked in 2020.

How to check available values:

To check your receipts and confirm if you are entitled to the allowance, enter the Meu INSS portal. Then, simply click on “Entrar com gov.br” and enter your CPF number to create or access your account.

Find the “My Registration” tab in the upper left corner. Then just consult the PIS area to confirm receipt.