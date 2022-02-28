World’s largest aircraft destroyed during Russian attack on Ukraine

The world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov-225 Mriya cargo plane, was burned during a Russian attack. The case took place at Hostomel airport, near the Ukrainian capital Kiev. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a statement on social media, restoring the plane would cost more than $3 billion and would take a lot of time.

About the subject









The destruction of the plane is a significant loss for the history of world aviation. The aircraft Mriya (“dream”, in Portuguese translation) was developed by Ukraine in the 1980s. The plane was intended to support the Soviet Union’s space program. It carried the space shuttle Buran (“snow”, in translation), first of its line produced by the Soviet program.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“This was the largest aircraft in the world, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they can never destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will prevail!”, declared the minister Dmytro Kuleba.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

The Mriya was eighty-four meters long, 88 meters in wingspan (distance between the wingtips) and 175 tons (without cargo or fuel). The aircraft also had 32 wheels and six engines.

Get access to all columnists. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us