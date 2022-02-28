World’s Largest Plane Destroyed in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government confirmed on its social networks this Sunday afternoon (27) the destruction of the Antonov An-225, considered the largest plane in the world. In the midst of the conflict involving Russia, the airport of Gostomel, in Kiev (the capital of the country), was attacked, destroying the place where the freighter was.

The situation of the plane was uncertain since the end of last week, with the advance of Russian troops in the country. After the first attacks, rumors circulated involving the team operating the aircraft that it would be intact, but this did not last.

The biggest plane in the world “Mriya” (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / ???????? (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

The freighter had resumed flying in June 2021 after being idle for about ten months, during which time the engine was changed and improvements were made to its systems.

Heavy load

Antonov AN-225 has 32 tires in total on its landing gear Image: Lucas Lima/UOL

It was considered the largest aircraft in operation, with a maximum take-off weight of 640 tons, which includes the weight of the aircraft itself plus fuel and cargo carried.

Its capacity puts it ahead of even the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747, the largest passenger planes in the world today, with maximum take-off weights of up to 572 tons and 447.7 tons, respectively.

It was second only in wingspan to the American plane Stratolaunch. While the Ukrainian model had a wing-tip distance of 88 meters, the Stratolaunch has a wingspan of 117 meters but a maximum take-off weight of around 590 tonnes.

To get off the ground, the An-225 has six engines, and its landing gear has 32 tires in all (four on the front gear and 28 on the main gear).

Impact on the economy

The size and carrying capacity of the An-225 makes it possible for various parts and equipment to be transported around the world. With the capacity to transport up to 250 tons in the cargo compartment, it becomes a key piece for some industries to send their production to places where they will be used, which can generate long-term impacts on the economy.

In 2016, for example, he visited Brazil, where he visited the airports of Guarulhos (SP) and Viracopos (Campinas). He took off from Brazil carrying a 150-ton generator and the base of the equipment, with 30 tons, bound for Chile.

The same products, if taken by land, would involve much more costs. It would be practically impossible to transport in this way, since the roads do not usually carry so much weight, in addition to the time it would take.

End of the ‘dream’ and possible rebirth

Structure of the second AN-225, which was never completed, at the Antonov plant in Ukraine Image: Disclosure/Antonov

AN-225 is also called Mriya, which means dream or inspiration in Ukrainian. He is still known by the designation Cossack, given by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The manufacturer Antonov started production of a second unit in the 1980s, but the project was abandoned. The skeleton of this new specimen is still kept at the Antonov factory in Ukraine.

If it survives the attacks, its construction can be finished, and the Mriya will return to the skies. This possibility was even considered in the middle of the last decade, and would be carried out in partnership with China, however, it did not evolve.

It is estimated that the cost to finish the second unit of the An-225 will cost more than R$ 3 billion, and this value is expected to grow, as the project is old and would need to undergo modernization.

In an interview with the Kyiv Post website, the manufacturer’s president, Oleksandr Donets, ruled out finishing the second copy, saying that it would have to be redesigned to adapt to the latest technological innovations. However, this may change with the current situation.

Historic

Buran space shuttle is prepared to be transported on the Antonov AN-225 Mriya plane Image: Disclosure/Antonov

Mriya was developed at the request of the government of the then Soviet Union in the 1980s to transport the Buran, the Russian space shuttle, and the Energia rocket.

The AN-225’s first flight took place in December 1988, but it was not until May 1989 that it took its main cargo, the Buran.

Both the Russian spacecraft and rocket were mounted on top for transport. For this, the design of the plane’s tail had to be adapted and started to have a double vertical stabilizer, since the air flow caused by the load on the outside could make it difficult to control in flight in traditional models.

His task, initially, was to transport the various parts of the space shuttle, which were produced in different locations in the Soviet Union, to the Baikonur cosmodrome, the largest in the world, located in Kazakhstan (then belonging to the bloc of communist countries).

However, with the end of funding for the space program, the plane stopped flying in 1994, and was idle until 2001, when it returned as a commercial freighter after undergoing modernization.

Space shuttle Buran is transported on the Antonov AN-225 Image: Disclosure/Antonov

Recordist

According to Antonov, the model has already broken hundreds of records, such as the heaviest cargo carried by air and the longest cargo carried on an airplane.

In Guinness, the book of records, the plane is in at least three records:

-The longest item carried on an airplane: In 2011, the AN-225 transported two wind turbine blades, 42.1 meters long, between China and Denmark. The plane had to land at a military airport, the only one capable of handling such a large load.

-The heaviest item transported by air: It was a power generator weighing 187.6 tons, which took off from Frankfurt Airport (Germany) in 2009.

-The heaviest aircraft of all time: The plane can take off with a total weight of 640 tons. Its initial design was able to lift off the ground with up to 600 tons, but after the renovation between 2000 and 2001, its capacity was increased.

The Antonov AN-225

-Dimensions: 84 m long by 88.4 m wingspan (distance from one wing tip to the other) and height of 18.2 m

– Wing area: 905 m²

-Cruising speed: 800 km/h

-Maximum flight distance: 15,400 km, when empty, or about 4,000 km, with full load

-Maximum take-off weight: 640 tons

-Maximum weight of the transported load: 250 tons

-Maximum flight altitude: 9,000 meters

-Six engines in all

-The landing gear has 32 tires (four on the front gear and 28 on the main gear). As it is a unique model, you have to carry spare tires on each flight in case there is a problem.

-The plane has an internal crane for moving loads

-The model was based on its smaller brother, the AN-124 Ruslan

-In 2016, the plane transported a transformer from São Paulo to Chile, with a total weight of 182 tons. According to the manufacturer, it was the second largest piece transported by air in the world and the heaviest delivered by aircraft in South America.

-The nose of the plane raises and the front lowers when it is being loaded, to facilitate the entry of cargo

-The AN-225 crew is made up of at least six people, including pilots and flight engineers. In missions with a longer duration, this number can double

-The top of the plane is where the flight deck and crew rest area are located

-The useful life of the plane must go until, at least, 2033, when it will complete 45 years of service and will have been operated 20 thousand hours in 4,000 flights