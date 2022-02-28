Zelensky: who is the comedian who went from political rookie to president of Ukraine at war

Stephen Mulvey

27 February 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on late-night TV on February 24, just hours before the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian who had no political experience when he was elected less than three years ago, now emerges as a convincing leader of a country at war.

He is uniting the nation with his speeches and video selfies, voicing Ukrainian anger in resisting Russian aggression.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin seems increasingly erratic — accusing Ukraine of “genocide” in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and speaking of the need to “denazify” the country — President Zelensky, from a Russian-speaking Jewish family, maintain a dignified posture.

His pronouncements revealed a side that many of his critics—including many in the intellectual elite—did not expect.

A key moment in the transformation of this president – ​​who was doing poorly in the polls and at times seemed to be below the capacity that the position demands – into a national leadership came in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, just before the Russian invasion. In a sober speech posted on social media, speaking partly in Russian, he said he had tried to call Vladimir Putin to avoid a war but was met with silence.

Wearing a dark suit in front of a map of Ukraine, he said the two countries didn’t need a war, “not a Cold War, not a hot war, not a hybrid war”. But he added that if the Ukrainians were attacked, they would defend themselves. “When you attack us, you will see our faces—not our backs, but our faces.”

In his next broadcast, at midday on Friday, after the Russian invasion, he wore a military uniform, reflecting the “David versus Goliath” atmosphere of the conflict. That night, he delivered another speech, warning the leaders of countries like the US and UK that if they don’t help in the effort against the Russians, “tomorrow the war will knock on their doors.”

“This is the sound of a new iron curtain, which has come down and is separating Russia from the civilized world.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Volodymyr Zelensky in a video selfie showing Ukrainians that he did not flee Kiev

The editor-in-chief of the Novoye Vremya news site, Yulia McGuffie, says she was upset when Zelensky was elected president in April 2019, as she had no faith in her ability to lead the country. But Ukrainians have quickly come to appreciate their president in the past week, she says.

“Full support and respect came, I think, after Russia started its war — all the Ukrainians closed in on Zelensky. He is playing a role of unity and I would say inspirational, in part by his own example. He is leading a government who is repelling Putin’s army, and because of that many admire and respect him.”

Zelensky’s arrival on the political scene was a case of life imitating art. His most celebrated role as a comic actor was in the 2015 TV series Servant of the Peoplein which he played a schoolteacher catapulted to the presidency after a student posted a viral video of him talking about corruption in politics.

His candidacy in the 2019 presidential election was initially seen by some as just a joke — his political party is named after the show: the Servant of the People. But Zelensky eventually won with 73% of the vote, vowing to fight corruption and bring peace to the east of the country, where tensions with Russia are rife.

The Ukrainian president has many powers, but everyone knew that fulfilling those promises would be difficult, says communication consultant Yaryna Klyuchkovska. And for someone who started his presidency with such a high approval rating, the only way was down.

“It’s one thing to make such broad promises and another to execute on those policies,” she says.

Zelensky before politics

Born in the city of Kryvyi Rih, eastern Ukraine, in 1978

Graduated from Kiev National University of Economics with a degree in Law

Co-founded a successful TV production company

Produced shows for a network owned by controversial billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky

Kolomoisky supported his presidential candidacy

Until the mid-2010s, her TV and film career was her main focus.

Zelensky relied on the support of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky during his presidential campaign, leading many to fear he would become a puppet, controlled by a man who is under investigation in the US for possible fraud and money laundering.

In fact, he proved to be more independent than many skeptics realized, refusing, for example, to allow the reprivatization of PrivatBank, which was owned by Kolomoisky before it was nationalized.

On the other hand, corruption remains deeply rooted in Ukraine, and there are concerns that a new anti-oligarchic law could be used to restrict the activities of some billionaires but not others. A sign of this would be the corruption indictment of Zelensky’s main rival, Petro Poroshenko, his predecessor as president.

Zelensky’s attempts to negotiate with Russia on a solution to the conflict in the east, which has left more than 14,000 dead, have also met with limited success. There have been prisoner exchanges and moves towards partial implementation of a peace process known as the Minsk Accords, but nothing has been completed. Throughout 2020, its approval rating has steadily dropped.

In light of this, Zelensky adopted a more assertive tone in pushing for membership of the European Union and the NATO military alliance, a move that certainly infuriated the Russian president.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Zelensky is constantly accused of having ties to controversial business tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky

But Yaryna Klyuchkovska says Zelensky’s stance on the conflict in the east and on Russia was still too timid for many Ukrainians, at least until recently.

With war increasingly imminent, he declared a “Day of Peace” and continued to speak of a diplomatic solution, even in the face of an increase in front-line ceasefire violations.

“He avoided talking about war, artillery, any military issue. It was a topic outside his comfort zone and he was not willing to address it in his public speech,” says Klyuchkovska.

He also disagreed with daily warnings from the US and other governments of an impending Russian attack, saying the US communication strategy was “too expensive for Ukraine”.

The big change in tack came with a speech he gave at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 19, says Klyuchkovska. The communications consultant said it was this speech that made her a fan. Zelensky began by describing a visit to a kindergarten in the east of the country that had been hit by a missile.

“When a bomb crater appears in the schoolyard, children ask, ‘Has the world forgotten the mistakes of the 20th century?'” he said.

“Indifference makes you an accomplice,” he told guests from diplomatic and defense elites from countries like the US and UK. He reminded everyone of when Vladimir Putin rejected a US-led world order at the same conference exactly 15 years earlier, and his warning that Russia was returning to the world stage. “How did the world respond to that? With appeasement.”

Klyuchkovska says no Ukrainian leader has spoken so openly to countries like the US and UK before.

“For me, the moment to be proud of Zelensky came during his brilliant speech at the security conference in Munich,” says journalist Yulia McGuffie. “It was there that many of Zelensky’s political opponents in Ukraine decided that now is not the time for strife and conflict.”

photo caption, Volodymyr Zelensky on video outside Kiev’s House of Chimeras on Saturday, February 26

Intelligence services in countries including the US and UK say Zelensky’s name is first on a list of people Russian forces intend to assassinate. Zelensky says his family is second on the list, but they will all remain in Ukraine.

His presence is confirmed by the video selfies he posted outside the presidential building and the famous Casa das Quimeras, adorned with depictions of exotic animals and hunting scenes.

In response to one of the photos, British writer Ben Judah tweeted: “If you had told so many of our great-grandparents in Palestine [a zona do império russo em que os judeus ficavam confinados] that a Jewish man would be a Ukrainian war leader against a Russian invasion, they would have been in disbelief.”

“Of course, he’s an actor. I don’t know if that’s his real personality or not. But whatever he’s doing, it’s working,” says Yaryna Klyuchkovska. “The people who write their speeches have found the right rhythm. They come from the entertainment industry, but even writing a Netflix show is different than writing presidential speeches.”

Ukraine still faces very unfavorable conditions in this war. Russia’s invasion force is huge and well-armed. But this 44-year-old law graduate, a political rookie, has been a voice that is helping to boost Ukrainian morale.

“One of my good friends just wrote, ‘Zelensky suddenly built up courage to cosmic proportions,'” says McGuffie. “And that really reflects the attitude [nacional] towards him now.”

Kateryna Khinkulova collaborated.