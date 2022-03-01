10 discounted PS4 and PS5 games

Whether on the PS Store or on the websites of the main retailers in Brazil, gamers have a series of options to save money when expanding their game library. For both PS4 and PS5, there are interesting alternatives with a substandard price.

The list below will help you to choose. First, let’s go to physical media:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – from BRL 299.99 to BRL 263.99;

Elden Ring (PS4) – from BRL 279.99 to BRL 246.39;

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – from BRL 249.90 to BRL 119.90;

Back 4 Blood (PS4) – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 99.90;

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4) – from BRL 179.99 to BRL 89.00;

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) – from BRL 299.00 for BRL 79.90;

Far Cry 6 (PS4) – from BRL 199.90 to BRL 99.90;

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) — BRL 39.90;

Battlefield 2042 (PS4) — from BRL 179.90 to BRL 99.90;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) — from BRL 279.99 to BRL 246.39;

Remember: you can replenish your wallet with PlayStation gift cards sold at Nuuvem — you can get yours here. Now, it’s time to check out the discounts on games on the PS Store.

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) – from R$59.99 to R$11.99;

Resident Evil Village (PS4/PS5) – from BRL 249.00 to BRL 124.50;

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) — from BRL 348.99 to BRL 122.14;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – from BRL 207.90 for BRL 41.58;

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (PS4) – from R$149.90 to R$74.95;

Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5) – from R$279.90 to R$137.95;

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — from R$298.90 to R$89.67;

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (PS4) — from BRL 159.90 to BRL 119.92;

Days Gone (PS4) – from BRL 199.50 to BRL 99.75;

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4) — from BRL 224.50 to BRL 134.70;

PS Plus subscribers get even more discounts on the PS Store

Sony has prepared a series of exclusive discounts on the PS Store for those who subscribe to PS Plus. In the selection of offers there are titles that are still up for pre-order and newly released hits for PS4 and PS5. Click here and check it out!