3 science-backed golden tips to lose weight fast

There are numerous tips on the internet called “miraculous” and that promise to burn fat instantly. Some, in fact, contribute positively to weight loss, while others can cause serious damage to health.

Read more: Lose weight sleeping? Study makes incredible discovery about sleep

The secret to eliminating body fat is gradually, little by little. And some methods proven by science show that it is possible to lose weight healthily and effectively. Check them out below!

Tip 1: Include protein, fat and vegetables in your diet

During the weight loss process, protein can be a great ally. According to studies, it helps preserve muscle health while a person loses weight.

Evidence points out that the intake of the substance in the right amount helps to decrease abdominal circumference, improve cardiac risk factors and contribute to the reduction of triglycerides.

According to the International Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), the ideal consumption is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, this amount can change according to the needs of each individual. Some healthy sources of protein are: salmon, shrimp, eggs, beef, chicken, pork and lamb.

In the case of vegetables, especially those with dark leaves, there is a high concentration of nutrients that help in the weight loss process. Some examples are: spinach, cauliflower, broccoli and cucumber.

When it comes to fat, know that it is not the great villain when it comes to health. What happens is that there are also good fats that are important for a balanced diet. In this case, we can cite olive oil and avocado as examples.

Tip 2: Cut out refined carbs

Another way to lose weight faster is to eliminate sugar and refined carbohydrates (white flour, pasta, bread, etc.) from the diet. Research indicates that a low carb day can reduce appetite. But beware: it is necessary to replace refined carbohydrates with whole grains.

It is important to note that cutting all types of carbohydrates from the diet can also cause a series of health risks, as well as their undisciplined consumption, responsible for causing the famous “accordion effect”.

Tip 3: Practice physical activity

It is not news that the practice of physical activity contributes positively to weight loss. But before going out performing any type of activity, it is important to consult a doctor or professional in the area to avoid injuries or complications related to the heart.

In addition, each individual must be analyzed separately. A tip for those who want to start is to walk in open places, run, ride a bike or even practice some sport, such as swimming, for example. All, of course, with professional follow-up.