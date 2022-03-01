4 foods to boost vitamin D levels and live healthier

Responsible for regulating the levels of calcium, magnesium and phosphates, the D vitamin has important functions in the body. Deficiency of this component can cause bone changes, such as osteoporosis in adults and rickets in children.

Read more: How to speed up metabolism to lose weight faster

More than that, it is considered a hormone that assists in bone health, acting in growth, immunity, muscle, metabolism and body systems, such as cardiovascular and central nervous.

It is produced naturally in the body and synthesized by exposing the skin to sunlight. However, there are foods that are excellent sources of vitamin D. Know four of them:

Tuna fish

Just 100 grams of the food provides the body with 34% of the recommended daily amount of the vitamin. But beware of excess: tuna contains methyl mercury, a metal that can cause health problems when it accumulates in the body.

Mushroom

The only plant source of the compound, mushrooms synthesize vitamin D when exposed to the sun, just like humans.

Egg yolk

An egg yolk contains about 5% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D. This concentration may vary depending on the chicken’s exposure to the sun or its consumption of supplements.

Salmon

Salmon is a powerful source of vitamin D, providing around 25% of the recommended daily amount. When the fish comes from the wild and not from farms, the rate is usually even higher.