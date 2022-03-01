4 loans for workers with a formal contract

Who works formally, with signed cardhas easy access to various financial services, including loans. Granting credit can help in times of emergency or at the time of fulfilling a dream. However, the request must always precede a good financial organization.

To enjoy all the benefits offered by banks, check below a list of 5 loans for workers with a formal contract that are most worth it on the market.

Private Payroll Loan Creditas

This private payroll-deductible loan deducts the installments of the direct agreement from the worker’s payroll. The contracting model is similar to the payroll loan from the INSS, for example, which reduces the value of the retiree’s benefit installments.

To be able to order the product, the company where the customer works must be a Creditas partner. Regarding the limit offered, it varies between R$ 300 and R$ 70 thousand.

Given the security of direct payroll deductions, which prevent default, interest rates on the Creditas formalized loan reach a minimum percentage of 0.99%. In addition, the worker can pay the debt in up to 60 installments and contract directly over the internet.

Zero Finan Loan

It is a lending platform that has more than 50 partner financial institutions. In addition to recommending the most appropriate financial solutions for each user profile, the credit values ​​offered by the finance company are noteworthy: between R$500 and R$40,000.

Interest rates are not fixed and change depending on the service chosen. In the case of real estate refinancing, it is 0.75%, while for vehicles the percentage is 0.99%. When it comes to personal loans, the rate is slightly higher, at 1.59%.

Anyone who hires the credit can pay in up to 240 months, however, she will end up paying more interest because of the extended time.

Geru loan

From simulation to contracting, the Geru loan is done 100% online, through the finance company’s website. The service is ideal for those who need quick money, as after approval, the money is released into the customer’s account within 1 business day.

The limit made available by the company can reach R$ 50 thousand and the installment term in up to 36 installments. Regarding interest rates, they vary between 2% and 8.2%, being below rates charged by other traditional banks.

Good Loan for Credit

The Bom Pra Crédito platform acts as a banking correspondent for more than 30 financial institutions. In short, the company acts as an intermediary between banks and people seeking credit.

Unlike other platforms, Bom Pra Crédito does not request goods as collateral or any valid reason for requesting credit. Customers who have access to the line of credit can choose amounts between R$2,000 and R$10,000.

The installment period is also shorter compared to other platforms, but still advantageous: it varies between 9 and 24 times (but the customer can request another period, if necessary). Interest rates change according to the rules of each partner bank.