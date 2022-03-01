5 Reasons to Buy a Wired Headset — and 4 Not to | Headphones

Wired or wireless headset? This is an increasingly common question among consumers looking to buy a headset to listen to music, work or communicate with other players in online games. Traditional cable models are cheaper, last longer and can deliver higher quality sound.

Meanwhile, wireless devices are more versatile and add more features, in addition to the fact that there are smartphones with no output to connect to the cable accessory. These and other points must be taken into account when buying the ideal model. To help you decide which type of headset to invest in, the TechTudo separated five reasons to buy a wired headset, and four other reasons not to buy it.

1 out of 5 Headphones with cable are cheaper — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo Cable headphones are more affordable — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo

Reasons to buy a wired headset

1. Wired headphones are cheaper

Not needing components such as Bluetooth transmitters and receivers makes the wired headset easier to produce and, consequently, cheaper. On the other hand, to work, the wireless headset needs to process the audio signal with advanced codecs, which seek to preserve the quality of the sample without introducing more latency. This complex technology, combined with the need for battery, makes the wireless model much more expensive compared to wired.

Because of this, it is possible to find traditional models with high quality sound that cost much less than wireless headphones. Some Bluetooth devices even cost more and are of lower quality than some wired models.

The reality is that wired headphones have fewer components to break down over time. In addition, as they do not require the use of battery, these headphones do not suffer from the natural wear and tear of this type of energy source. Depending on usage, the battery may simply stop holding a charge after a few years, rendering the headset unusable.

In addition to being less prone to problems due to natural wear and tear, wired headphones tend to be more resistant to accidents. As they are of simpler construction, impacts are less likely to cause damage to the accessory’s internal structure.

3. Wired headphones can have superior sound quality

The Bluetooth headset is a triumph of convenience, as the absence of cables gives the user greater freedom. In addition, wireless signal with compatible devices can add functionality unfeasible to the wired headset. These features come at a cost: the sound quality can be lower.

The reasons vary from model to model, but in general, wireless headphones need to compromise on sound fidelity to ensure consistency in transmission and prevent delay. While cable audio transmission can be carried out with maximum quality, including lossless modes of streaming services, Bluetooth ends up compressing the signal, causing a loss of quality that, depending on the phone model, can be very apparent, even to the ears. not so trained.

Due to the physical and stable connection, wired headphones do not have this problem and may have superior sound quality depending on the model.

4. No latency issues

If you’ve ever used a wireless headset on your computer, you may have already experienced latency issues: the delay between someone moving their mouth and the sound of their voice reaching your ear when enjoying a video, for example. The problem is very common and has to do with the limitations of Bluetooth technology and general inconsistencies of drivers regarding wireless sound on computers.

The problem can also appear using smartphones. If the headset used with the cell phone is from another brand, the chance is high that the support is not as advanced as that offered by the cell phone manufacturer to its own headphones. This can end up compromising the experience of watching videos or series, for example, with the dubious advantage of wireless headphones.

Wired headphones, on the other hand, benefit from a stable, physical connection to the sound source at all times. This eliminates latency issues and, as seen above, also provides higher fidelity sonic possibilities.

5. Cable headset does not need to be recharged

2 of 5 Handset does not bother with battery and need for recharging — Photo: Eduardo Machado/TechTudo Phone with cable does not bother with battery and need for recharging — Photo: Eduardo Machado/TechTudo

Cable connection between headphone and device means you don’t have to worry about charging the battery to enjoy sound. Although headphones today offer a battery life of more than 20 hours in a wide variety of models, this reality is far from the most compact models: a battery of ten hours, in this type of design, is a luxury.

The independence of the outlet makes the corded headset an ideal companion for travel and also for the type of user who doesn’t like having to charge their device’s battery. Unlike wireless headphones, whose batteries need to be recharged and are subject to gradual stress — and eventually die over time — traditional headphones can be used for long periods without interruption.

Reasons not to buy a wired headset

1. Smartphones without a headphone jack are already common

3 of 5 Smartphones without a headphone jack are very common and the tendency is for the feature to disappear over time — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Smartphones without headphone output are very common and the tendency is for the feature to disappear over time — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

If you buy a good quality wired headset, there’s a good chance that you simply can’t connect it directly to your cell phone, as smartphones without a P2 connection compatible with headphones are now commonplace. In that case, you’ll have to buy a USB-C adapter (or Lightning, in the case of the iPhone), which is far from ideal.

In addition, if you enjoy listening to music at the gym or during physical activity through a smartwatch, you will have to find a Bluetooth headset for the task, as the gadget does not offer a cable connectivity option.

2. Wireless phone is more versatile

4 of 5 Wireless headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 can be more versatile — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Wireless headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 can be more versatile — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

With no cables, wireless headphones are versatile and may be best suited for use on a walk or in the gym. Without a cable, there is no restriction or discomfort in movements, and there are designs designed for exactly this type of use, with a precise and very stable fit.

In addition to greater freedom of movement, these headphones can allow you to perform a series of tasks without having to take your phone out of your pocket, such as answering calls, interacting with voice assistants and even listening to real-time notifications.

3. Wireless headphones can offer extra features

5 out of 5 Recent wireless headphones offer a great level of features and added technology — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Recent wireless headphones offer a great level of features and added technology — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Bluetooth options on the market can bring interesting added features such as controls for sound equalization adjustment, preset audio profiles, specific modes for listening to the world around you, voice assistant support, active noise cancellation and much more. This level of functionality is unfeasible on cable models.

There are excellent headphones with cable with active noise cancellation, but these models are far from being accessible to the average consumer and transit in a market level more intended for professionals and very demanding audiophiles. In the wireless headphones market, noise cancellation appears even in the most common models. This is the case of the Galaxy Buds Pro (found from R$836) and the AirPods Pro (from R$1,898).

Finally, one of the most common problems with wired headphones is some kind of break in the wire or the connection to the plug. Repairs are possible, but depend on the skill and equipment level of the repairman. Poorly performed repairs can even compromise the sound quality and distort the audio.

Also, fragile cables are quite common, especially on cheaper models. Without coating of nobler materials — and more expensive — these cables tend to curl, and it is these knots that end up damaging the inside of the wire in the medium term.