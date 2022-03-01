ADRs of Brazilian companies fall in New York; Vale is a positive highlight – Money Times

most of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) and shares of Brazilian companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange walks to close this Monday (28) in fall. At around 5:50 pm (Brasília time), of the 80 Brazilian assets listed on NYSE, only 24 were operating at a high.

The positive highlights are the mining and steel companies, and the papers linked to Brazilian agribusiness. The ADR of OK (VALE) was one of the highest, with 3.45%. The ADRs of CSN (SID) rose 1.04%; as of Usiminas (USNZY) advanced 6.35%.

Ukraine invasion boosts commodities

In common, these companies benefit from the rise in iron ore in the main markets, driven by the expectation that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia will lead to difficulties in supplying the commodity.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, in China, the mineral contracts maturing in May closed this Monday (28) up 2.7%, trading at 705.50 yuan per ton (about US$ 111). On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the appreciation was even greater: 3.3% for contracts maturing in April. The price also closed at a more advantageous level: US$ 141.25 per ton.

After a volatile start to highs and lows, the Petrobras (PBR) settled in the positive field and rose 0.38%. The movement reflects the expectation of an increase in oil, after excluding Russian banks from Swift, an international payment system that facilitates international transactions. Experts already take it for granted that the barrel will once again exceed US$ 100. In an extreme case, there are those who project US$ 150.

In the agribusiness sector, the Brazil Agro (LND) was the main highlight, with gains of 3.23%.