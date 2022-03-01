ADRs of Brazilian companies fall in New York; Vale is a positive highlight – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on ADRs of Brazilian companies fall in New York; Vale is a positive highlight – Money Times 7 Views

Usiminas is one of the high highlights among Brazilian ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange
Highlight: Usiminas ADRs are among the highest on the New York Stock Exchange (Image: Facebook/Usiminas)

most of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) and shares of Brazilian companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange walks to close this Monday (28) in fall. At around 5:50 pm (Brasília time), of the 80 Brazilian assets listed on NYSE, only 24 were operating at a high.

The positive highlights are the mining and steel companies, and the papers linked to Brazilian agribusiness. The ADR of OK (VALE) was one of the highest, with 3.45%. The ADRs of CSN (SID) rose 1.04%; as of Usiminas (USNZY) advanced 6.35%.

Ukraine invasion boosts commodities

In common, these companies benefit from the rise in iron ore in the main markets, driven by the expectation that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia will lead to difficulties in supplying the commodity.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, in China, the mineral contracts maturing in May closed this Monday (28) up 2.7%, trading at 705.50 yuan per ton (about US$ 111). On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the appreciation was even greater: 3.3% for contracts maturing in April. The price also closed at a more advantageous level: US$ 141.25 per ton.

After a volatile start to highs and lows, the Petrobras (PBR) settled in the positive field and rose 0.38%. The movement reflects the expectation of an increase in oil, after excluding Russian banks from Swift, an international payment system that facilitates international transactions. Experts already take it for granted that the barrel will once again exceed US$ 100. In an extreme case, there are those who project US$ 150.

In the agribusiness sector, the Brazil Agro (LND) was the main highlight, with gains of 3.23%.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Income Tax: companies have until this Monday to deliver income report – 02/28/2022 – Mercado

Companies, employers and financial institutions have until 11:59 pm this Monday (28) to release the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved