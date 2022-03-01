Africans are being prevented from leaving Ukraine for ‘racism’, says African Union

  • Stephanie Hegarty
  • BBC World Service

Citizens of African countries on the Ukrainian border with the Polish city of Medyka.

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

There are around 4,000 Nigerians in Ukraine

The African Union, an organization that brings together the continent’s 55 countries, has publicly condemned the treatment that, according to reports shared in recent days, has been given to citizens of African countries that are in Ukraine at war.

Many of them are reportedly having difficulty crossing the border to escape the conflict, including being prevented from boarding buses and trains that have left Ukrainian cities with civilians trying to leave the country.

“Reports that Africans are selected for unacceptable dissimilar treatment are shockingly racist and a violation of international law,” reads the statement released on Monday (28/2), signed by Macky Sall, president of the entity, also president of Senegal, and by Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad.

“In this regard, the presidents urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support for all those fleeing war, regardless of race.”

