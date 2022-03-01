Africans are being prevented from leaving Ukraine for ‘racism’, says African Union

Stephanie Hegarty

BBC World Service

28 February 2022 Updated 7 hours ago

Credit, AFP photo caption, There are around 4,000 Nigerians in Ukraine

The African Union, an organization that brings together the continent’s 55 countries, has publicly condemned the treatment that, according to reports shared in recent days, has been given to citizens of African countries that are in Ukraine at war.

Many of them are reportedly having difficulty crossing the border to escape the conflict, including being prevented from boarding buses and trains that have left Ukrainian cities with civilians trying to leave the country.

“Reports that Africans are selected for unacceptable dissimilar treatment are shockingly racist and a violation of international law,” reads the statement released on Monday (28/2), signed by Macky Sall, president of the entity, also president of Senegal, and by Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad.

“In this regard, the presidents urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support for all those fleeing war, regardless of race.”

A few hours earlier, the Nigerian government had also expressed itself in a similar way.

“Whether from video evidence, reports from primary sources and from people in contact with Nigerian diplomacy officials, there are unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security officials refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine border – Poland,” says the official account of the Nigerian Presidency on Twitter.

The thread cites a private video that would be circulating on social media of a Nigerian woman with a baby in her arms filmed at the moment she had to give up her seat on the transport to someone else.

It also mentions a group of citizens of the country that would have been repeatedly prevented from entering Poland, being forced to retreat within Ukrainian territory to try to cross another border, with Hungary.

“All those fleeing a conflict situation have the same right of safe passage under the UN Convention, and the color of their passport or skin should make no difference,” the publication reads.

According to the country’s government, there are 4,000 Nigerians in Ukraine, most of them students. Nigerians and citizens of other African countries have been traveling to Ukraine for decades to study, especially in medicine.

South Africa’s diplomatic chief, Clayson Monyela, noted that students and other citizens of his country have also been “mistreated” at the border.

A Nigerian man identified as Isaac told the BBC that he had heard from officials at the Ukrainian border with Poland that “they were not serving Africans”.

“We were chased, hit by police officers with sticks.”

Nigerian Osemen told the BBC that he had tried to take a train from Lviv to the Polish border, but was told that only Ukrainians would be allowed on board.

More than 500,000 Ukrainians are estimated to have fled their country since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

‘Hotel only for Ukrainians’

University student Ruqqaya from Nigeria was studying medicine in Kharkiv, in the east of the country, when the city was attacked. She walked for 11 hours overnight before arriving at the entrance to the Polish town of Medyka, on the border with Ukraine.

“When I got here, I found black people sleeping on the street,” he told the BBC.

She says she was told by armed guards to wait as the Ukrainians had to get through first. Ruqqaya saw buses full of people, whom she described as white, being admitted at the border, while few Africans were selected from the queue. After waiting for many hours, she was finally allowed to cross and headed to Warsaw to fly back to Nigeria.

Asya, a medical student from Somalia who was in Kiev, claims to have experienced a similar situation. When she arrived in Poland, she said, she was told that “hotel accommodation was for Ukrainians only”.

She is now safely in Warsaw, staying in a hotel. The experience in the country’s capital has been quite different, and she says she has met many kind and welcoming people.

All African and Asian students that Asya is in contact with have access to free accommodation in the city.

The Polish Border Police told the BBC that everyone fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has been welcomed into the country, regardless of nationality. The BBC has tried to contact the Ukrainian Border Police, but has not yet heard back.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geofrey Onyeama said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and received assurance that Ukrainian border officials had been ordered to allow all foreigners trying to leave Ukraine to pass through without restrictions.

Still, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has changed its recommendation and is now advising its citizens trying to leave the country to head to the borders with Hungary or Romania instead of Poland.

The Nigerian ambassador to Romania, Safiya Nuhu, told the BBC that so far around 200 Nigerians – mostly students – have arrived in the capital, Bucharest, and that many more from Ukraine are on their way.