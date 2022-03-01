After no-deal meeting, Russian military convoy approaches Kiev

Russia: Ground forces at Zdvyzhivka, northwest of Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

Russian soldiers travel in a military convoy that stretches for at least 27 km.

The company that produced the images reported that there are hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks moving towards Kiev;

Images were taken by satellites.

Satellite images showed that Russian forces continue to approach the Ukrainian capital on Monday (28), as published by the G1.

Soldiers travel in a military convoy that stretches at least 27 km.

The company Maxar Technologies, which produced the footage, said there were hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks moving towards Kiev. They would be in the region of Hostomel airport, just over 30 kilometers from the center of the Ukrainian capital.

The meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Belarus on Monday (28), ended without an agreement. The information was revealed by the Russian state agency. The talks started at 8:00 am Brasília time and lasted about 5 hours.

According to a source heard by the agency, a new round of negotiations should take place in the coming days. According to CNN, an adviser to Vladimir Putin, Mikhaylo Podolyak, told journalists that the two countries would return to their capitals for further consultations.

“Ukrainian and Russian delegations held the first round of negotiations. Its main objective was to discuss the ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the territory of Ukraine,” said Podolyak.

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky were not at the meeting between the parties. Ukraine’s objective at the meeting was to achieve a ceasefire, while Russia did not reveal its intentions for the meeting.

While the meeting took place in Belarus, the conflict on Ukrainian territory continued. The cities of Kiev and Kharkiv had explosions in the morning, however, the Armed Forces of Ukraine assess that the pace of the Russian offensive has slowed.

The meeting took place in the town of Gomel, in Beralus, a city on the border with Ukraine, at a residence of the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, a first-rate ally of Putin.