Anonymous claims attack that shows pro-Ukraine messages on Russian websites – 02/28/2022

The hacker group Anonymous claimed responsibility on Monday for a series of cyberattacks that paralyzed several Russian media outlets, including state-run news agencies.

For several minutes, the pages of the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies, the newspaper Kommersant, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia and the magazine Forbes Russia ran a message, calling for an “end” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In a few years, we will live like North Korea. Why do we need this? So that Putin ends up in the history books? It’s not our war, let’s stop it!” the text read.

“This message will be suppressed, and some of us will be fired, maybe arrested. But we can’t take it anymore”, added the hackers, accusing the journalists of the vehicles in question of “indifference”.

These attacks followed other actions last Thursday against the pages of Russian public television station RT (formerly Russia Today).

On Saturday, the websites of the Kremlin, the Duma (the Lower House of Parliament) and the Ministry of Defense were blocked. This operation was also claimed by Anonymous on Twitter.

These attacks consist of a “denial of service” (DDOS), which makes it impossible to access pages.

In a report released yesterday, the organization NetBlocks, which specializes in monitoring the Internet in the world, also reported slow access to the pages of the main Russian telephone operators, such as Rostelecom, MTS, Beeline and Megafon.